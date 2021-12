This morning, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that explicitly asks the high court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Astute listeners are trying to take their clues about the fate of Roe from the questions of the three justices whose votes are unknown—Chief Justice John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. This set of conservative justices, while listening to arguments about Texas’ notorious S.B. 8 last month, demonstrated some hesitation about overturning Roe and further dismantling the inherent legitimacy of the highest court in the land.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO