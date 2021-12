OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he really is over his cold this time. “No relapses, man, we’re good,” he said with a smile when asked about his illness on Wednesday. What happened between Friday, when he said he was feeling much better after missing two days of practice with a cold, and Saturday, when his condition was downgraded? “I have no clue,” said Jackson. In addition to being fatigued, Jackson said he was sweating a lot and felt chills. “I was out of it,” he said. “But I’m good now, I’m feeling great.” The starting quarterback was eventually ruled out...

