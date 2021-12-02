ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock's Half-Baked 'Baking It' Takes The Cake

By ADAM BUCKMAN
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV’s activist role in enabling America’s addiction to fattening food continues this week with yet another baking competition. This one is called “Baking It” and it is vaguely related to the Amy Poehler-Nick Offerman crafting competition show called “Making It.”. In addition to their rhyming titles, both are produced...

KTAL

Baking With Biskie: LIBBY’S HOMEMADE PUMPKIN PIE

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Josh and Biskie are back in the Kitchen to make some Thanksgiving Favorites LIBBY’S HOMEMADE PUMPKIN PIE; all you need for this is. One can (12 ounces) NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk. One unbaked 9-inch (4-cup volume) deep-dish pie shell. Whipped cream (optional) Step 1. Mix sugar, salt,...
RECIPES
Axios Denver

Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard's favorite Thanksgiving recipes

For this year's Thanksgiving menu, Summit County blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard recommended a robust menu. Cocktails: A spicy pomegranate ginger paloma that's "really simple, not overly sweet and has a really pretty red hue, which is kind of festive," or a vanilla chai old-fashioned for a "warmer and cozier" sipper.Potatoes: Whether it's roasted garlic mashed potatoes, a salty spin on sweet potatoes — like these crispy parmesan thyme sweet stacks or a sweet potato casserole with bacon pecans — spuds on the table are a "staple." Brussels sprouts: This year, Gerard is doing bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts, but she...
RECIPES
Finger Lakes Times

Thanksgiving Baking Championship - SNL

A group of contestants (Simu Liu, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman) have trouble impressing the judges as they compete in a Thanksgiving baking competition. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Ravneet Gill’s recipe for a Christmas baked alaska

A baked alaska feels really extravagant and full of effort. Truth is, though, it doesn’t have to be. A baked alaska is really adaptable to what you like, and can be assembled in advance, ready to whip out at the table, blowtorch and impress. Here, I’ve made a hazelnut sponge to complement shop-bought salted caramel ice-cream, but you can, of course, change that to suit your palate. Homemade ice-cream is even more impressive, but seriously, when it’s December and we’re all rushing around, I don’t think anyone will judge you for not making your own.
WSVN-TV

Alex attempts to bake a spiced apple cake

Desert is the most important meal of the day on Thanksgiving, at least for Lynn. Deco’s Alex Miranda has never fancied himself a cook… that’s actually the end of the sentence because he apparently cannot cook. Well, my kitchen is currently under construction and covered in dust, so we’re going...
RECIPES
Source of the Spring

Creative Cakes’ Randi Goldman to Appear on ‘Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown’

Creative Cakes owner/pastry chef Randi Goldman will be one of the contestants on the Food Network/Discovery+ show Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, which premieres Monday night at 9 p.m. “The holidays cue jaw-dropping light shows in neighborhoods around the world,” describes the show’s first episode, titled “Gingerbread Showdown: I’m Dreaming...
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Baking It season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the six-episode launch of season 1 today, can you expect a Baking It season 2 over at Peacock? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done dish?. Well, we should start off this article by making the following bit clear: There is no confirmation as to whether or not we’ll see more of this cooking competition. Do we want more? Absolutely. The whole idea here is a spin-off of-sorts for Making It, another show that features relentlessly funny co-hosts in Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Here, Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are our guides, and there’s so much delightful little banter thrown in here.
TV SHOWS
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Themed Baked Goods

'Pinkbox' is celebrating the holidays in full with its seasonal lineup of holiday-themed baked goods. The first lineup is available through December 26th, while the second line will run from December 27th to January 3rd. These baked goods feature festive designs inspired by Hanukkah, New Year's, and Christmas. Plus, there are vegan options available.
FOOD & DRINKS
San Diego weekly Reader

Half-baked tracks with organic music quality

According to a November 20 online message posted by pop-punk rockers Local Natives, “We covered a few songs for and were in last night’s episode of The Shrink Next Door streaming on Apple TV+. To celebrate, we’ve released a new EP of ‘80s covers, three of which are in The Shrink Next Door, all of which are streaming everywhere. A special cassette version is available this Friday at independent record stores for Record Store Day.” The band is seen on the show performing three ‘80s covers at the PEN Gala, where Ike (Paul Rudd) uses Marty’s (Will Ferrell) money to buy expensive auction items for charity. The band also appears as extras in a bidding scene. “Thank you [director] Michael Showalter for inviting us into your ‘80s dream world and getting us to cover Michael McDonald. Getting to watch legends Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd film in person was incredible, let alone be alongside them in a couple scenes.” The Music from the PEN Gala 1983 EP features songs made famous by Roxy Music, Gerry Rafferty, Michael McDonald, and 10cc.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Anja Dunk’s Christmas cakes, bakes and chocolate recipes

Schneeflocken Marzipankuchen – marzipan snowflake cake. This cake takes its inspiration from a Linzer biscuit. Two almondy cake halves sandwiched together with a raspberry centre. Raspberry jam has become the conserve of choice in a modern Linzer biscuit but the Linzer tart (of which the biscuits are a descendant) was originally filled with tart blackcurrant jam. To be honest, so long as the jam has some punch to it I don’t think it matters which one you choose. I’ve used damson, sour cherry and redcurrant jelly as well as the aforementioned, but strawberry and apricot would be too sweet.
RECIPES
bakingbusiness.com

Tate’s Bake Shop debuts vegan cookies

SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Tate’s Bake Shop, a business owned by Mondelez International, Inc., has introduced a new line of cookies that is certified vegan and kosher. The new cookies are available in two varieties: chocolate chip and vanilla maple. “As a brand that is committed to delighting its consumers with...
FOOD & DRINKS
KTAL

The Lynn Vance Show 171 / Baking Sugar Cookies with Biskie

Lynn tried her hand at baking with the help of Biskie. Darran joined in the fun also. Biskie had to keep it simple for Lynn who has said she is not a good cook. We hope you have fun watching this recipe and if it gets hard to follow along we have posted the recipe below.
RECIPES
lrmonline.com

Harriet Robin on Judging Baked Goodies Delight in Peacock’s Baking It [Exxclusive Interview]

With Christmas around the corner, the holiday season celebrates reality competitions with plenty of baking shows. One of the newest baking shows will be from Peacock’s Baking It, which is hosted by two of the funniest comedians with Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph. With talented bakers in competition for the ultimate prize and funny hosts, the competition recruited the best judges available—elderly grandmothers with the tastebuds for baked goods. These four grandmothers with Harriet Robin, Anne Leonhard, Sherri “Gigi” Williams, and Norma “Bubbe” Zager.
gordonramsayclub.com

No-Bake Eclair Cake

I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

The Best Cake Pans for Consistently Great Bakes

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Whether you’re new to baking or a seasoned pro, having a great cake pan can be the difference between an...
RECIPES
CharlotteObserver.com

Baked latkes? Here’s a healthier take on the Hanukkah classic

Kansas-based Linda Salvay and her family celebrate Hanukkah with this modern twist on potato latkes. We spoke with her back in 2017 about Hanukkah traditions, and her recipe for sweet potato latkes that are healthier than their deep-fried alternative. Q: What does Hanukkah mean to you, and how will your...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
KTAL

Baking With Biskie: Pecan Pie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are in the Kitchen making a classic Pecan Pie. All you need for this recipe is One whole unbaked pie crust (I use “Sylvia’s Perfect Pie Crust” recipe) One c. white sugar 3 tbsp. brown sugar 1/2 tsp. salt One c. corn syrup 3/4 tsp. vanilla 1/3 c. melted butter (salted) Three whole eggs, beaten One c. (heaping) chopped pecans First, whip up your pie crust using Sylvia’s Perfect Pie Crust. Preheat the oven to 350˚. Next, mix the sugar, brown sugar, salt, corn syrup, butter, eggs, and vanilla in a bowl. Pour the chopped pecans into the bottom of the unbaked pie shell. Pour the syrup mixture over the top. Cover top and crust lightly/gently with foil. Bake the pie for 30 minutes. Remove the foil, then continue baking for 20 minutes, being careful not to burn the crust or pecans. Note: Pie should not be overly jiggly when you remove it from the oven! If it shakes a lot, cover with foil and bake for an additional 20 minutes or until set. Required baking time seems to vary widely with this recipe. Sometimes it takes 50 minutes; sometimes it takes 75! Allow to cool for several hours or overnight. Serve in thin slivers. And that’s it ready to serve to the family in about an hour!
RECIPES

