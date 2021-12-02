ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kroger Stock Leads S&P 500 On Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Lift As Grocery Demand Booms

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report shares surged to the top of the S&P 500 Thursday after the biggest U.S. grocery chain posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance as food price inflation keeps demand for in-home meals elevated heading into the final months of the...

www.thestreet.com

