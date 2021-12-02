ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Record Heat This Afternoon

By Nick Bender
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and very warm. High 73. Mostly sunny and warm Friday. High...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
Fox News

US sees signs Russia plans Ukraine invasion in early 2022

U.S. officials believe Russia is planning a multi-front military invasion of Ukraine, involving as many as 175,000 troops, as soon as early 2022, Fox News has confirmed. A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that details outlined in a report Friday night by The Washington Post are in line with the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Two hippos in Belgian zoo test positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Two hippos have tested positive for COVID-19 at Antwerp Zoo in Belgium in what could be the first reported cases in the species, zoo staff said. Hippos Imani, aged 14, and 41-year-old Hermien have no symptoms apart from a runny nose, but the zoo said the pair had been put into quarantine as a precaution.
PETS
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy