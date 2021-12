Caleb McLaughlin has always been into music, always wanted to pursue it, but until four years ago the stars didn’t align for him to create it. The actor, known for his roles in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Concrete Cowboy, and BET’s The New Edition Story, decided that being on the big screen and television wasn’t enough and wanted to pursue a career in the music business. It’s something the 20-year-old says stems from a young age, when he would hear some of the greats like Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye and Musiq Soulchild being played by his parents.

