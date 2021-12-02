ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Holcomb Extends Public Health Emergency

By Anita Goodan
max983.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Eric Holcomb signed Executive Orders this week that officially continues the public health emergency and provisions that address the impact of COVID-19. Those provisions allow Indiana to be eligible to receive enhanced federal funding for Medicaid programs...

max983.net

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Indiana’s Emergency Order Extended

Lawmakers couldn’t agree earlier this week on how to proceed in a special session to address limiting vaccine mandates in private businesses. Because of that, Governor Eric Holcomb decided to extend the state’s COVID emergency order into the new year. While attending the annual Mozel Sanders Foundation Thanksgiving Day event,...
INDIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Officials warn of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan, call it ‘emerging public health threat’

Michigan poison control officials have issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in the state, labeling it as a potential “emerging public health threat.”. The Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center (MiPDC) issued the alert, reporting that outside of Michigan, several patients have been treated in emergency rooms...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Governor Abbott, HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said in a news release that Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for December. The governor’s office said all SNAP households will receive a minimum […]
AUSTIN, TX
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb concerned about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three. But the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
HEALTH
hngnews.com

Public Health Madison & Dane County extends mask mandate to January 2022

Public Health Madison & Dane County has changed course on eliminating mandatory masking indoors, by extending its mask mandate until next year. The health department announced in a release on Nov. 23 that its indoor mask mandate will continue until Jan. 3, 2022. Dane County had announced in October that it planned to eliminate mandatory masking on Nov. 27, when its latest public health order was set to expire.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WIBC.com

Holcomb: “Concerns” About Vaccine Limits Added to Bill Clearing Path to End Health Emergency

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb says he has questions about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three. But the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Amid push to end public health emergency, Indiana lawmakers consider proposal to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Indiana lawmakers are considering a proposal that would limit vaccine mandates by employers. Amid push to end public health emergency, Indiana lawmakers consider proposal to limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Clicking through Indy's biggest influencers. Thanksgiving travel at Indianapolis airport. Man hurt in officer-involved shooting. Focus on mental health over the...
INDIANA STATE
WBEC AM

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Order In MA Will Preserve Hospital Capacity

The Baker-Polito Administration, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, has announced updated hospital guidance to conserve inpatient hospital capacity and to protect patients and the healthcare workforce in response to several challenges impacting the Commonwealth’s hospitals. According to a media release from the Baker administration, the Department...
hawaii.gov

Governor’s Emergency Proclamation

Governor David Ige today issued another Emergency Proclamation Related to COVID-19, which imposes a limited suspension of the Sunshine Law and provides guidelines for the conduct of board meetings. Essentially, Exhibit C of the latest Proclamation suspends the Sunshine Law to enable boards to conduct meetings without any members of the boards or the public physically present in the same location. The Proclamation, which expires on December 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., also encourages boards to follow as “guidelines” nearly all of the requirements for remote and multi-site meetings contained in Act 220, SLH 2021, which go into effect as law on January 1, 2022. The Proclamation specifically requires the board’s notice to now contain electronic and postal contact information for submission of testimony before the meeting.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergency#Health Departments#Health Facilities#Medicaid#Hoosiers#State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb accepting applications for 2022-23 Governor’s Fellowship

Governor Eric Holcomb accepting applications for the 2022-23 Governor’s Fellowship. The Governor’s Fellowship places college graduates in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. The program is open to grads who either received their bachelor’s degree beginning in summer or fall of 2021 or in spring of...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Governor Extends Executive Order

Indiana governor Eric Holcomb has extended the state’s emergency health orders for another 30 days. The extension is a result of an increase in COVID 19 hospitalizations, along with concern about the omicron variant. Executive orders allowing key items to remain in place were signed by the governor on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy