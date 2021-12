Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Pennsylvanians don’t like how their leaders are handling COVID-19 twenty-two months into the pandemic but tend to support masking in schools and vaccines. That’s according to the latest Muhlenberg College Poll that focused on COVID. Neither President Joe Biden or Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf got high marks for how they’re handling COVID mitigation efforts.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO