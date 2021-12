Illinois Opportunity Project issued the following announcement on Nov. 16. Gov. Pritzker’s record on job creation is an absolute embarrassment. A total failure. Gov. Pritzker’s picking and choosing what businesses were deemed “essential” to remain open during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis sent working families home without paychecks. His graduated income tax hike was aimed at harming community businesses and shuttering mom-and-pop shops. His band-aid tax incentives to electric vehicle companies are political grandstanding that will earn applause from the media and special interests but do nothing to undo the economic devastation he has wrought.

