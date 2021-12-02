ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CO-OP Springboard enhanced with cross-platform access

Cover picture for the articleUS-based financial services co-operative CO-OP has enhanced its CO-OP Springboard, so now issuers can service a more extensive range of member card accounts. CO-OP’s vision for Springboard is for the application to serve as a point of entry...

BillingPlatform adds new capabilities

BillingPlatform has added new capabilities to its Revenue Recognition solution. The new capabilities are specifically designed for accounting staff to automate the entire billing and revenue recognition process in a single solution that leverages the same data model and delivers real-time revenue management, helping to reduce errors, mitigate company risk by adhering to accounting standards, and accelerate the close process.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

JetBrains launches cross-platform UI framework for Kotlin

JetBrains has officially launched Compose Multiplatform 1.0, a tool that promises to speed the development of user interfaces for desktop, Android, and web applications, using the company’s Kotlin programming language. Compose Multiplatform has reached stable status and can be used for building production-level apps, the company said on December 2....
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Elswhen and Pacemakers launch Bank of the Future using Vodeno's technology

Elsewhen and Pacemakers have partnered to launch Bank of the Future (BOTF), a customer-centric concept. The two companies are working with Vodeno to help deliver the concept with its VODENO Cloud Platform, a cloud-based banking platform. According to the official press release, using APIs from Open Banking, social media, online...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Accenture Acquires Headspring to Expand and Enhance Cloud First Platform Engineering Capabilities

Accenture has acquired the consulting practice of Headspring, a cloud native and platform engineering services firm based in Austin, Texas. Headspring provides a broad range of cloud services including platform architecture, engineering, modernization and product management. Headspring’s services and cloud experts will boost Accenture Cloud First’s platform engineering capabilities aimed at helping clients accelerate their transformations and derive greater value from their cloud investments. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
gamepur.com

Is Generation Zero cross platform/crossplay?

Generation Zero launched in 2019, but both the 2021 Resistance update, as well as the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass, seem prime to breathe new life into this title. One new addition is cross-platform play. Originally released on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Generation Zero did not support crossplay at launch, but that’s now been remedied with the new update. However, not every console will have this feature.
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Shufti Pro and Opal partner to automate KYC process for customer onboarding

UK-based IDV provider Shufti Pro and financial solution provider Opal have joined hands to deliver seamless experience for customer onboarding. Fintech platform Opal delivers convenient, transparent, and low-cost payment solutions while IDV provider Shufti Pro aims to deliver AML and KYC solutions to both banks and financial institutions internationally. Through...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

KB Kookmin Bank to develop financial services using VR technology

KB Kookmin Bank has established a branch in virtual space to develop new financial services using virtual reality technology. It will be used as financial education content for teenagers and serve as a metaverse testbed to experience and accumulate new technologies. KB said it has worked with Sharebox, a VR...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

GlobalPlatform demonstrates security and regulatory compliance of SE ecosystem

US-based technical standards organisation GlobalPlatform has certified its Secure Element (SE) Protection Profile (PP) with the standard for computer security certification. The document is the latest update to GlobalPlatform’s Security Certification Program. It will make it quicker and easier for stakeholders across industries to validate and compare security features, protect applications and data against high-profile attacks and comply with evolving IoT and cybersecurity regulations.
COMPUTERS
thepaypers.com

cheqd to launch self-sovereign identity (SSI) network

UK-based cheqd, a technology company helping individuals and organisations to take full control of their data, has launched its mainnet network. cheqd’s network is built for self-sovereign identity (SSI) vendors to disrupt established identity paradigms and create new authentic data marketplaces. SSI is an emerging user-centric concept for exchanging authentic and trusted data, including people and organisations, in a more secure manner.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Co-op Bank invests in Bankifi

The Co-operative Bank has invested £500,000 in Manchester-based fintech Bankifi as part of a major co-development deal. The new funding follows the successful delivery of two projects, including the UK bank's SME mobile banking service and a new Request to Pay (RTP) app, Incomeing, allowing SMEs to manage invoices, link their accounting software and receive payments.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

CUBE partners with MetricStream to augment compliance capabilities

UK-based regtech company CUBE has announced a partnership with US-based MetricStream to enable customers to utilise CUBE’s automated regulatory intelligence. CUBE ensures that throughout the regulatory change management lifecycle, only relevant data will be presented to the users for further action, including impact analysis, compliance mitigation, or downstream policy/procedure updates.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Uquid and Binance to launch joint online shopping platform

The 2019-launched ecommerce platform Uquid has partnered with Binance to allow customers to pay for goods via Binance Pay. The online shopping platform counts for over 2 million products in sectors as diverse as fashion, jewellery, appliances, Christmas decorations, home, and pet and has recently integrated Binance Pay, allowing users of both platforms to make purchases using cryptocurrencies with no fees.
BEAUTY & FASHION
aithority.com

Solvemate Enables Greater Customer Inclusiveness With Enhanced Accessibility Features

Conversational AI for Customer Service leader Solvemate announces the availability of improved accessibility for its customer service automation platform. Solvemate accessibility helps customer service teams extend the use of self-service to those with impairments so all customers can find instant answers. Improving the Customer Service Experience for Everyone. According to...
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Mastercard, Mswipe, Samhita-CGF partner to bring small merchants into digital economy

Global payments processor Mastercard has partnered with India-based Mswipe and Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (Sahmhita-CGF) to open the digital economy world for 100,000 micro merchants by 2025. As micro merchants from smaller cities across India are neglected by traditional payment facilitators, Mastercard & partnering companies have developed a solution for the...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

iwoca expands revenue-based loan to support post-pandemic SME recovery

UK-based SME lender iwoca has announced the expansion of its merchant cash advance product to SMEs accepting card payments in the UK. The merchant cash advance will enable small businesses to repay their loan based on their sales and have control by choosing what percentage of their revenue to pay. This product expansion comes following an integration with FundingXchange, launched in September 2021, which offered revenue-based finance loans between GBP 1,000 – GBP 50,000 to online sellers on eBay.
SMALL BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide, PayPoint partner for payments innovation

Real-time digital payment software and solutions provider ACI Worldwide has extended its partnership with PayPoint to drive modernisation of its payments business. PayPoint will utilise ACI Acquiring, a solution meant to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods. PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.
RETAIL
rockpapershotgun.com

Take-Two contested a trademark for co-op platformer It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios abandoned an attempt to trademark the name of their co-op platformer It Takes Two after it was contested by Take-Two Interactive. In a comment to Eurogamer, a Hazelight spokesperson said they "cannot comment on ongoing disputes" but was "hopeful it will be resolved." The developers of Brothers: A...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

Thought Machine closes USD 200 mln Series C

Thought Machine has closed a USD 200 million Series C round and announced that it has achieved unicorn status. The new funding will be used to continue development and expansion of its flagship SaaS product Vault — a cloud-native platform which its B2B customers rely on to provide a range of retail banking services, from checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, and credit cards to mortgages.
MARKETS

