Lucas Bravo Embraces Emily in Paris Skeptics

By Britt Hennemuth
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGen X had Carrie and Big. Gen Z has Emily and Gabriel. Just ask Lucas Bravo, an avowed Sex and the City fan who also leads Emily in Paris as the titular American’s très French love interest. “Of course, it’s more modern because it’s 20 years later,” the 33-year-old Nice native...

www.vanityfair.com

