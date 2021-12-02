Lucas Bravo Embraces Emily in Paris Skeptics

It’s always hard to find room for everything I love in my best-shows-of-the-year list. In 2021, it’s felt especially difficult, because as the streamers vie to outdo each other, they’re creating shows that overlap. Sometimes that’s delightful. My ongoing affection for elderly, cranky comedians takes me from the 15th season of our old standby Curb Your Enthusiasm, from Larry David, to Pretend It’s a City and Only Murders in the Building, both of which take elder statespeople of comedy and put them in fresh formats—Fran Lebowitz as Martin Scorsese’s favorite dinner guest; Steve Martin and Martin Short as true-crime podcast hosts. Sometimes it’s less delightful—like when a dozen of our favorite books or old shows are flipped into big adaptations for streaming services, leaving TV littered with big and flawed remakes that aren’t exactly bad but feel harvested of whatever made the source material magical.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO