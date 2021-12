Diana Is Calling found its roots in Philadelphia. Brought together by Melanie Juliano, the lead singer/songwriter, a group of aspiring artists from The University of The Arts in center city blend multiple genres. Melanie draws from several inspirations as she grew up listening to the Fugees and Fleetwood Mac, and great songwriters such as Billy Joel and Adele. With silly lyrics in their song, "Catfish," to their honesty about mental health in "never love," their music ranges in style but parallel in genuine storytelling.

