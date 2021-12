Chelsie Mathews has been named the new county assessor following a special meeting of the Albany County Board of Commissioners. She replaces Grant Showacre, who announced his retirement last month in the midst of his fourth four-year term. The term expires at the end of 2022. The county assessor’s job is to evaluate property in the county for property tax purposes.

