Car hits woman in Mahoning County

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers are investigating after a car hit a woman Thursday morning.

Investigators were called to the 4600 block of Kennedy Road around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say a woman was struck by a car when she was crossing the road wearing dark clothes.

The woman was taken to the hospital. We were told that she should be OK.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.