ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY

‘Seems to be outcompeting delta’: Doctor explains concerns behind omicron, what we should expect

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8JYQ_0dC8hLuV00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — The new omicron variant of COVID-19 has prompted travel bans, a warning from the World Health Organization and many unanswered questions as doctors try to learn more about how dangerous it could be.

Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said much of the concern is because the variant “seems to be outcompeting delta,” a variant that’s quickly crowded out all variants before it.

But he emphasizes that the emergence of omicron is the “same song, different verse” when looking at how COVID-19 has evolved over the past two years. And experts are again working to determine vaccine efficacy, where the variant exists and how it spreads.

Omicron booster: Will we need a shot that targets the mutated variant?

Here is what Rhoads said doctors know so far:

Why is this variant so concerning?

Rhoads said the variant seems to be outcompeting delta in South Africa.

“So the past couple months, it’s been all delta, all the time,” he said. “So knowing there’s another variant that now is potentially competing with delta is concerning.”

How is this variant different than or the same as the previous variants?

Rhoads said the spike protein gene, which is the protein gene in the virus that attaches to a person’s cells and which the vaccines target, has a lot of mutations.

Biden: Omicron variant is a cause for concern, not panic

“And a lot of the mutations have been seen in other variants that have caused problems,” he said. “Some of the mutations are new to us, and we’re not sure exactly what it means in terms of if it will cause any kind of difference in how COVID works with omicron.”

Are the symptoms different with omicron?

Rhoads said from what he’s heard, it’s too soon to tell.

“The concern is that it might spread well,” he said. “It might spread better than delta. Just knowing it can compete with delta in the population is concerning, because none of the other variants have been able to keep up with delta.”

Why so many variants? Why does this keep happening?

Rhoads said “we should expect it to keep happening” as long as there is a lot of virus circulating. Mutations happen randomly in the viruses, and many times don’t help the virus at all.

“But every now and then, it stumbles on a mistake that sticks around,” he said. “We call those mistakes mutations. With COVID, it’s a new virus, so we as humans and the virus are learning how to interact with each other. So the virus is changing over time. Also, there are a lot of people who have COVID, so there’s a lot of opportunity for mutations because millions of people have had the disease and (there are) millions of virus particles in each one of those individuals.”

Do tests detect the variant?

PCR tests should be able to detect the variant even with the mutations. Antigen tests still need to be studied, because they look at the shape of the virus. With the mutations, the shape of the virus can change, said Rhoads.

Are the current vaccines effective against omicron?

Rhoads said there isn’t good data yet to determine that.

“My guess is, from what I know about omicron and how the vaccines work so far, my best guess is it will work,” he said. “How well it will work needs to be studied.”

Anything we should be doing differently?

Rhoads said he would encourage people to continue to be careful and remember that delta is still affecting the population.

“I think there’s a lot of interset around omicron,” he said. “I’m interested, too, but delta is causing a lot of problems right now. We had the most positives we detected since last winter just yesterday. So there is a lot of COVID around currently.”

He emphasized that there are more unknowns than knowns.

“It’s still SARS-CoV-2,” he said. “We’ve been dealing with this just about two years now in the world. This is the next iteration of it. The things we have found to be true with the last two years will probably remain to be true. This will continue to spread through respiratory droplets and potentially aerosols. Immunity is important, and we can get that through vaccination. We’re going to continue to study that to see how the vaccines work against this new variant.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, NY
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Omicron#Weather#Wjw#The Cleveland Clinic#Covid
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Get booster shots as soon as you can, health experts say, as Omicron’s spread collides with the relentless Delta variant

Health experts are doubling down on pleas for all eligible American to get vaccinated — and boosted — against Covid-19 as the Omicron and Delta variants spread. Less than two weeks after Omicron was first identified by South African scientists, it’s already become the dominant variant in that country and has been identified in at least 20 nations.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Omicron vs. Delta: Which Variant Is More Dangerous?

The delta variant has been the dominant strain in the United States and many parts of the world for months, but it is in danger of being dethroned by the newly emerged B.1.1.529 variant that the World Health Organization dubbed as omicron and classified as a variant of concern last week. With the sudden appearance of the heavily mutated strain, experts are scrambling to know if it is more dangerous than the delta variant and if its characteristics make it a very virulent virus that could force the whole world to come to a standstill once again.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
earth.com

Coronavirus variant may be 500% more infectious than Delta

For months, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 haa traveled all over the globe, infecting millions of people and putting enormous pressure on many countries’ health systems. This week, a new and possibly more dangerous variant has been detected in South Africa. On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization named the new variant “Omicron” and classified it as a “variant of concern.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Omicron a concern but doctors say don’t panic

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The World Health Organization is warning of a new COVID variant that is causing some concern. Since the announcement on Friday – health experts say more still needs to be known about the new variant. The more people that get COVID-19 the more chances the virus...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Science Focus

Omicron Variant: How worried should we be? A virologist explains

On 26 November 2021 the World Health Organization named the Omicron variant as the latest Variant of Concern, joining the ranks of Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants. The previous emergence of most of these variants has changed the trajectory of the pandemic in many countries, as these variants have been more transmissible and/or vaccine-evading. However, at present we are still learning about the new Omicron variant, and it is too early to know what sort of impact it will have on virus transmission, vaccine evasion or disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy