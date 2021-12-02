ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

‘Dear Santa’: You can now adopt a child’s letter to St. Nick through USPS

By KTLA Digital Staff, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1H1q_0dC8hK1m00

( KTLA ) — Those hoping to help fulfill the holiday gift wish of a child in need can now adopt a letter to Santa through the U.S. Postal Service’s “Operation Santa” program, the agency announced this week.

Adopters can visit USPSOperationSanta.com to browse through letters sent from children and families around the country and pick one or more gifts they want to buy and send to the writers on Santa’s behalf.

“Over the past three weeks, the Postal Service has been delivering letters from all across the country to Santa’s workshop at 123 Elf Road. And today, they are ready to be fulfilled,” USPS announced Monday.

Santa shortage looms as holidays draw near

USPS’s “Operation Santa” began 109 years ago to help those in need during the holiday season. The agency said the program has helped hundreds of thousands of people.

Previously, volunteers were able to sift through letters from children at post offices and choose one or more. Amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Postal Service announced it was taking the campaign nationwide, making letters from around the country available online.

“Dear Santa,” many of the letters begin before asking for a variety of different gifts, including gaming consoles, bikes, phones and toy sets.

“How are your reindeer doing?” one sender named Orion asks Santa.

The program began accepting letters on Nov. 1, but families in need can still send their letters to Santa.

Letters must be placed in an envelope with a First-Class Mail stamp. Senders must also include their full return address — apartment number, directional information and ZIP Code — and send it to Santa’s official workshop address: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

The Santa experience this year is a mix of laps, distancing

Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15. The last day to adopt letters is Dec. 22.

After choosing a letter to adopt, users are given directions in an email to make sure gifts arrive on time. Adopters will be responsible for the costs of shipping the gift packages.

Letters are posted to the website twice daily, and there is now a countdown clock so participants know when new letters will be posted.

More information on how to properly address and stamp a perfect letter to Santa can be found on the USPS website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
WETM

USPS Operation Santa: How to become a gift recipient or ‘adopter’

(WWTI) — USPS Operation Santa connects letters from deserving kids with generous people to help fulfill their wishes at Christmas time. Adopters ship the gifts and holiday wishes are delivered. Downloadable letter templates are available on the USPS website. Those wishing to become “adopters” can view the published letters online...
INDUSTRY
brproud.com

Become Santa for a child in need with a USPS program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The United States Postal Service has been receiving letters to be sent to the North Pole since 1912. Operation Santa’s mission is to get those letters answered. USPS and good samaritans can act as the famous jolly Santa Claus by receiving letters from children and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

USPS operation Santa accepting letters until Dec. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Postal Services is now accepting letters to Santa. USPS has been running operation Santa for 109 years. Simply write a physical letter to Santa, put it in an envelope, include a complete return address — full name, street address, apartment number, city, state, and ZIP Code — add a postage stamp and put it in the mail. Letters need to be postmarked by Dec. 10. These letters populate USPSOperationSanta.com. Envelopes without full names and complete return addresses will not be posted. Envelopes without postage stamps will not arrive at the location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Us Postal Service#Ktla#The U S Postal Service#Operation Santa#The Postal Service#Orion
myrgv.com

Letters to Santa can be answered via USPS operation

The U.S. Postal Service is undergoing its 109th Operation Santa program guided by random acts of kindness and plenty of Christmas spirit to ensure everyone gets a taste of the holiday magic. Operation Santa was established by USPS to help those in need during the holidays. This year, letters have...
INDUSTRY
fox13news.com

USPS announces deadlines for holiday shipping, letters to Santa

The United States Postal Services is letting shoppers know when they need to wrap up and ship out their holiday gifts this year to make sure packages arrive by Christmas morning. Deadlines vary depending on shipping locations and services, but for children who send their wish list to Santa, the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Society
FOX43.com

USPS accepting letters to send to Santa before Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The United States Postal Service is reminding people of its Operation Santa program that allows kids to send letters to Santa, a news release from the postal service says. This program, which has been making wishes come true for 109 years, started this year on Nov....
POLITICS
Fox17

Operation Santa: Send a letter to Santa with a little help from USPS!

(WXMI) — There’s still time to send a letter to Santa Claus with the help of the United States Postal Service!. Operation Santa has helped make children’s dreams come true for more than a century, USPS tells us. Children are asked to write a physical letter, place it in an...
SOCIETY
wdrb.com

Deadline approaching to mail letters to Santa through Operation Santa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Operation Santa is in full swing at the United States Postal Service. As a 109-year-old program now run nationwide, anyone, anywhere in the country can send a letter to Santa and it will be uploaded into the system -- if it’s addressed correctly and has a postage stamp. People can then adopt one, or multiple letters, and purchase gifts to ship.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Times Herald

St. Clair business helps deliver letters to Santa

East China Township resident Jenn Nancarrow wanted to help spread positivity in the community for Christmas last year, especially for young kids who couldn’t see friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. So she bought a mailbox, painted it red and green, and posted about it on Facebook, letting families know they...
SAINT CLAIR, MI
wwnytv.com

Make a child’s Christmas more magical through Operation Santa

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service has been busy delivering letters from all across the country to Santa’s workshop as part of Operation Santa. USPS Operation Santa was established more than a century ago to help those in need experience a happy holiday season. Those who want to...
SOCIETY
Focus Daily News

Macy’s Doubles Make-A-Wish Donations For Letters Sent To Santa Through Dec. 4

NEW YORK, NY – Nov. 30, 2021 – Macy’s will celebrate National Believe Week by doubling its donation to Make-A-Wish as part of Macy’s annual Believe letter-writing campaign. From the start of Believe campaign through its final day on Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.
CHARITIES
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy