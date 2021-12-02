ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adverty partners with Livewire to deploy in-game advertising in Asia Pacific

Cover picture for the articleIn-game advertising platform, Adverty, has signed a partnership agreement with gametech focused company Livewire. The collaboration brings Adverty’s in-game advertising inventory locally to Asia Pacific, the largest continent in gaming. The partnership will enable greater brand access to Adverty’s...

