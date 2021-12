XHashtag is excited to announce that its long-awaited token launch, $XTAG token, is finally here. It is set to happen on November 30th on kucoin.com & gate.io. This is a golden opportunity to be part of the revolutionary Future Of Work ecosystem. So far, xHashtag has just held its IDO on the 26th and 27th of this month. Once the token is listed, it will be a chance to trade and increase earnings.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO