Around Texas: A round-up of recruiting news in the Lone Star State

I was sitting on my couch, scrolling through Twitter and saw Evan Stewart‍ posted a picture with no caption. It was a screenshot of his Instagram page. The newest post looked like something with A&M on it. I clicked on it and went, “Oh, crap.” In terms of timing, nobody at TexAgs knew it was coming. Our phones started going crazy. We had to scramble to film an In-Home Visit. We were surprised by the timing, and we think only Bobby Taylor‍ knew it was happening.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO