Texas State

Around Texas: A round-up of recruiting news in the Lone Star State

By Jason Howell
texags.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe action is heating up with the December signing period just a couple of weeks away....

texags.com

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
foxsanantonio.com

News 4 San Antonio wins three Lone Star Emmys

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to our News 4 Lone Star Emmy Award winners!. Here 4 You - Winter Storm: Gabriel Redondo, Patrick Mullen. News 4 and Fox San Antonio reeled in 14 Lone Star Emmy nominations combined this year. Ranging from overall excellence to hard news reports, our team is...
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football, recruiting news: Bring on the Florida Gators

Kalen Deloach has become FSU’s best linebacker. If you listen close enough you can hear him say ‘I will ruin whatever screen you throw my way’:. If FSU beats Florida it’ll likely be because it dominated in the red zone. Game likely to be decided in the red zone: Florida...
Dallas News

Update: Lewisville four-star WR recruit Armani Winfield decommits from Texas

Four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield decommitted from Texas on Friday afternoon, the Lewisville standout announced on his Twitter account. Winfield, one of the top recruits in The Dallas Morning News’ list of top 100 area players in the Class of 2022, compiled 60 catches for 961 yards and eight touchdowns through the regular season and the first two weeks of the high school football postseason.
247Sports

Stats across Texas: Big names step up in Round 3

This weekend marked the third round of the Texas high school football playoffs. Two teams faced off on Thanksgiving Thursday night but the majority of the contests took place on Friday and Saturday. There was a lot of travel as several Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex schools faced off against Greater Houston...
Austonia

'Being Texan': Texas Monthly editors explore the essence of the lone star state in new book

There is a fearless declaration of the obvious in “Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life,” a book that invites its readers to recall the power and panache of the late Texas Gov. Anne Richards, before getting schooled on no less than twenty types of taco. Released this month, “Being Texan” is the first of several Texas Monthly titles to come in the build-up to the magazine's upcoming 50th anniversary in 2023. It is divided into four sections: Identity & Culture, Town & Country, Arts & Entertainment and Food & Drink. In the introduction, titled “What...
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Poised for Lone Star State Showdown

As Rob Machan and his Sacred Heart University women's volleyball team heads to Austin, Texas to face off with the University of Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, the program's second tournament appearance in the past three seasons continues one of the most successful stretches in program history.
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Has Telling Reaction To Lincoln Riley News

Lincoln Riley’s move to USC is going to make a lot of recruits rethink their original Oklahoma commitments. The first of which is running back commit Raleek Brown, a five-star recruit in the class of 2022. Brown reportedly told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren Riley’s decision “changes everything” for him. Yahoo Sports’...
Houston Chronicle

Lone Star College gears up for redistricting

Every 10 years, after the national census, local elective districts must prepare to re-draw district boundaries based on population changes. Following the 2020 census, Lone Star College is now starting the redistricting process. Last December, before the census data had been released, the board met with Lisa McBride, an attorney...
texags.com

Recruiting Country: The latest recruiting news surrounding the Maroon & White

I was sitting on my couch, scrolling through Twitter and saw Evan Stewart‍ posted a picture with no caption. It was a screenshot of his Instagram page. The newest post looked like something with A&M on it. I clicked on it and went, “Oh, crap.” In terms of timing, nobody at TexAgs knew it was coming. Our phones started going crazy. We had to scramble to film an In-Home Visit. We were surprised by the timing, and we think only Bobby Taylor‍ knew it was happening.
shsu.edu

‘The Lone Star in the East’ Christmas Tree Celebrates Texas History

The Sam Houston Memorial Museum will unveil a new holiday exhibit that celebrates Texas. On view in the museum’s rotunda, ‘The Lone Star in the East’ Christmas Tree features the work of Texas theatre artist and designer, Barry Doss. The tree will be on display starting Nov. 30, with an...
