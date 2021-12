It seems counterproductive to grow plants just to have them devoured by insects, but gardeners choose to do this all the time. If an insect wants to eat our plants we might see them as a threat, but recently we have justified monarch caterpillars devouring milkweed and see this as an asset. If this is the case, there might be other countless reasons to grow a plant, maybe even for insect support. Bee keepers see the obvious. Mostly, the intent of having a garden does not make this an obvious option until you accelerate your knowledge as a gardener. This is intermediate, if not advanced, level gardening that can add to your efforts.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO