ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2 Pieces of Good Regulatory News for Wells Fargo

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) management has been dealing with a ton of regulatory issues ever since the top-tier bank's phony-accounts scandal came to light in 2016. That was when employees at the bank created thousands of depository and credit card accounts without the consent of customers.

The most consequential of all these regulatory issues has been the asset cap the Federal Reserve placed on the bank in early 2018, which essentially prevents the bank from growing its balance sheet. The cap has cost the bank billions of dollars in potential profits and remains the top obstacle to the bank earning a much higher valuation and stock price appreciating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL3Go_0dC8e3iN00

Image source: Wells Fargo.

There were further ups and downs on the regulatory front this year, but Wells Fargo has recently received some rather positive regulatory news. Let's take a look at the two recent pieces of news and how they both affect the bank.

1. Wells Fargo now operates under a lower G-SIB bucket

Banks have lots of regulatory capital requirements, but a big ratio that regulators watch closely is the common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, which is a measure of a bank's core capital expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Most banks have a 4.5% minimum CET1 ratio as well as a stress capital buffer.

But the largest and most global banks, known as global systemically important banks (G-SIB), also have another capital buffer requirement that is determined based on a bank's size and how connected it is to the global financial system. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), in tandem with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), once again placed Wells Fargo in the lowest bucket, suggesting only an additional 1% G-SIB buffer be added onto Wells Fargo's CET1 ratio.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) , Citigroup (NYSE: C) , and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) are all in higher buckets.

Global regulators like FSB and BCBS don't make the final G-SIB rulings. The Fed makes these calculations and usually requires a larger G-SIB buffer. But considering that several members of the Fed are on FSB, Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove thinks this is good news. Following the news, he upgraded Wells Fargo stock from a hold to a buy.

"Since the bank has the best rating that the FSB provides; this rating raises the issue as to whether the U.S. regulators should consider eliminating their strictures on the bank -- i.e., eliminate the asset cap requirement," Bove wrote in a research note.

I was a little surprised to see this note from Bove, largely because part of the reason Wells Fargo might be seen as less risky by regulators is due to the fact that it can't really grow its balance sheet right now. Analysts have also written before that they expect the asset cap to be removed soon, which of course hasn't happened yet.

Trying to predict the exact removal of the asset cap is very difficult at this point, because there is a set process that Wells Fargo has to complete before getting the cap removed, and it's just hard to know exactly how long it will take. The bank will likely need to see a good number of its consent orders removed before the Fed thinks about removing the cap. But the fact that regulators continue to view Wells Fargo as a lower-risk G-SIB is certainly good news.

2. Jerome Powell was reappointed as Fed chair

The other somewhat recent good news for Wells Fargo is the fact that President Joe Biden reappointed Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve. The Fed specifically imposed the asset cap in 2018, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors must approve the lifting of the asset cap. There's no guarantee that things will be easy under Powell, who, earlier this year, said publicly that progress at Wells Fargo is being closely watched by the Fed, and that the Fed would not hesitate to act if the bank fails in this regard.

In September, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates national banks, fined Wells Fargo $250 million for essentially taking too long to fix a previous consent order. This was not related to the asset cap, but it shows that the bank is not out of the woods yet.

Still, getting the asset cap removed will probably be easier under Powell than under the person who was considered Biden's other potential choice, Dr. Lael Brainard. Biden appointed her as vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Brainard was the favored pick of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), who has long railed against big banks and not too long ago called for regulators to break up Wells Fargo. In the past, Brainard has called for tougher regulations for banks and pushed for higher capital requirements.

Again, this may not push the timeline up too much on the asset cap, but Wells Fargo investors (or would-be investors) have got to take the little victories when you can get them.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lael Brainard
Benzinga

Read Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Microsoft

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin hosted Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the 5th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit. Among the key takeaways, the analyst highlights Dynamics 365 remains an important growth driver and product category for Microsoft, Power Platform continuing to see strong adoption, and Power Automate called out as the market leader in total adoption.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#The Federal Reserve#Wells Fargo#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Bank Of America
Street.Com

Wells Fargo Bullish on Quality Stocks, Despite Omicron

The omicron Covid variant hasn’t dented Wells Fargo’s enthusiasm for stocks. “We do not recommend de-risking into weakness,” Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy for Wells, wrote in a commentary published on Monday. “There is much we do not know about the Omicron strain, so we stick to things we...
STOCKS
CBS Pittsburgh

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Taking Action Against Bank Overdraft Fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re unhappy with your bank and often it applies fees to your account, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to help. The CFPB is cracking down on banks that abuse overdraft fees, with plans to take action and punish banks that rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. The watchdog agency says U.S. banks collected an estimated $15.5 billion in these kinds of penalties in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America accounted for 44 percent of the total. The average fee for overdrawing an account this past year was around $34. CFPB wants to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers and anyone who needs help dealing with fees can submit a complaint to the watchdog agency. To submit a complaint, head to the agency’s website at this link. This past week, Capital One became the largest U.S. bank to say they will be ditching all overdraft fees and insufficient fund fees for customers.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
DEALBREAKER

Meet The Australian Wells Fargo

Mattinbgn, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. In its day, Wells Fargo has defrauded, allegedly or otherwise: car buyers, retirement savers, mortgage borrowers (time and time and time again), military families, small businesses, ETF Investors, its own investors, foreign-exchange clients, pet owners, Super Bowl champions and affordable housing developers, among, we presume, many, many others.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Wells Fargo issues memo to employees on Covid vaccine requirements

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) will require employees to report their Covid-19 vaccination status and, if unvaccinated, get tested regularly, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal. The new policy officially begins in January. All employees are required to share their status via portal by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wells Fargo-backed fintech Maxwell hires former Fannie Mae lawyer

Following its most recent fundraising round, mortgage fintech Maxwell announced the appointment of longtime mortgage policy expert Sonny Abbasi as general counsel. Abbasi will oversee compliance and data protection for the Denver-based company, which offers a digital platform for small to midsize lenders. Abbasi’s appointment comes just after Maxwell announced...
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

Heading Into 2022, iHeart ‘On Strong Trajectory,’ Says Wells Fargo Analyst.

Wells Fargo Securities is forecasting digital revenue will continue to grow by double-digit percentages at iHeartMedia for the foreseeable future. In a research note to clients, media analyst Steven Cahall notes the company’s “radio content engine and strong brand recognition” are feeding the iHeart Radio app experience, which contains the world’s No. 1 podcast platform, along with the online streams of radio stations owned by iHeart and other broadcasters and a subscription-based on-demand music service.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy