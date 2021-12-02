19-year-old fatally shot in chest outside Brooklyn housing complex

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who was shot outside of a Brooklyn public housing complex Wednesday evening.

Teenage Boy Fatally Shot in Gravesend @CitizenApp 2780 86th St Yesterday 5:20:32 PM EST

According to officials, Jaden Cruz was shot in the chest in front of a building at NYCHA’s Marlboro Houses located at 2780 86th Street in the Gravesend neighborhood at approximately 5:10 p.m.

EMS transported Cruz to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

It is unclear what lead to the shooting and if Cruz was the intended target.

Police have not made any arrests and an investigation is ongoing.