ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers acquire Hunter Renfroe from Red Sox for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects

1250 AM The Fan
1250 AM The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sch0j_0dC8dZav00

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired OF Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. The Brewers sent OF Jackie Bradley Jr., IF David Hamilton and IF Alex Binelas to the Boston Red Sox to acquire Renfroe.

Hunter Renfroe will bring power to the Brewers lineup. Renfroe will now play for his fourth MLB team in the Milwaukee Brewers. He began his career with the San Diego Padres, where he spent four seasons. He then moved to the AL East for two seasons, spending one season with the Tampa Bay Rays and then the Boston Red Sox. Renfroe is coming off a 31 HR, 96 RBI season with the Red Sox.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox trade power in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr

In a surprising move prior to the Major League Baseball lockout, the Boston Red Sox brought back a former fan favorite in shipping outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr and two minor leaguers. That’s right, the Golder Glover center fielder is back in...
MLB
The Spun

Red Sox, Brewers Agreed To Notable Trade Last Night

Who says you can’t go home? On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox re-acquired Jackie Bradley Jr. in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Red Sox are sending Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers in exchange for Bradley, David Hamilton and Alex Binelas. The official terms of the deal were announced late on Wednesday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Boston Red Sox#The San Diego Padres#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Red Sox
iheart.com

Red Sox Trade Renfroe, Re-Acquire World Series Star In Pre-Lockout Deal

The Boston Red Sox reportedly pulled off a trade just before the Major League Baseball lockout, shipping a starting outfielder from last year's roster to re-acquire a former mainstay. The Red Sox traded Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr., as well as minor league...
MLB
1250 AM The Fan

Brewers' Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young

Wednesday afternoon, Corbin Burnes became the first Milwaukee Brewer to win a Cy Young award since Pete Vuckovich in 1982. Along with Rollie Fingers, Burnes is the third pitcher in franchise history to win Cy Young.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantraxhq.com

Boston Red Sox 2022/Dynasty Notes & Top Prospects

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Entering the 2021 season, the Boston Red Sox were projected to win around 82 games or so and miss the postseason. Well, projections be damned. Boston won 92 games, beat the Yankees in the wild card game, took down Tampa Bay in the ALDS in four games, and they were up 2-1 on Houston in the ALCS before forgetting how to hit for the last three games of that series. For a team projected to be around .500, getting two wins from the World Series is certainly a great season. Boston also has a farm system on the rise with a plethora of offensive talent nearly ready to compete at the Major League level.
MLB
FOX Sports

Brewers acquire pitcher JC Mejia from Guardians

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Monday. Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11...
MLB
NESN

Does Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Trade Open Door For Even Bigger Deal?

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated Wednesday night after trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects that his work isn’t done. The Red Sox still need to shore up certain areas of their roster, including the bullpen, and Boston’s front...
MLB
ClutchPoints

The truth about Red Sox’s mission to acquire playoff hero

The Boston Red Sox were tabbed as a good fit for Los Angeles Dodgers’ playoff hero and free agent Chris Taylor. Taylor, one of the top MLB free agents left after a recent frenzy, is reportedly expected to sign by Wednesday. A recent report from Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo reveals Boston’s true interest in Chris Taylor.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Red Sox sign LHPs Hill, Paxton, trade Renfroe for JBJ

The Boston Red Sox signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton on Wednesday night and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers. The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the 11:59 p.m. expiration of...
MLB
1250 AM The Fan

1250 AM The Fan

Milwaukee, WI
19
Followers
54
Post
940
Views
ABOUT

Listen to SportsRadio 1250AM The Fan, Milwaukee's sports talk station. Never miss a story or breaking news alert! LISTEN LIVE at work or while you surf.

 https://www.audacy.com/1250amthefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy