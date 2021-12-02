Brewers acquire Hunter Renfroe from Red Sox for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired OF Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. The Brewers sent OF Jackie Bradley Jr., IF David Hamilton and IF Alex Binelas to the Boston Red Sox to acquire Renfroe.

Hunter Renfroe will bring power to the Brewers lineup. Renfroe will now play for his fourth MLB team in the Milwaukee Brewers. He began his career with the San Diego Padres, where he spent four seasons. He then moved to the AL East for two seasons, spending one season with the Tampa Bay Rays and then the Boston Red Sox. Renfroe is coming off a 31 HR, 96 RBI season with the Red Sox.