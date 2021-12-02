ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The Black Trans-Led Collective Setting Up Wig Donations for Black Trans Folks

By Gabi Thorne
Allure
 3 days ago

The idea initially came from makeup artist Julissa Veras, who was already donating wigs on her own. She would reach out to friends who had extra wigs lying around that they could afford to give away. Then, she would gift those wigs to Black trans people in her community who needed...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Weekly

The Black Trans Advocacy Coalition: Servicing the Community For a Decade

Located in nine states (Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Pennsylvania), the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (BTAC) has been helping Dallas’s Black trans community for over a decade. Founded in 2011 by Carter Brown, the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition’s growth has been fairly organic. The coalition began...
DALLAS, TX
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Black Friday Offering Unique Collectibles, Experiences To Raise Charitable Donations

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin Black Friday. Bitcoin Black Friday, the annual holiday providing major discounts on Bitcoin-focused gear and other items for customers paying with bitcoin, will be donating proceeds from a unique range of collectibles and experiences to the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organization that turns bitcoin donations into charitable action around the world.
ADVOCACY
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debby Ryan
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wigs#Trans People#Mutual Aid#Ftg Asanni Armon
BBC

Stapleford woman finds out mum lied about illnesses for 30 years

A woman whose mother lied about being ill for 30 years has been reliving what it was like growing up with her. Helen Naylor, 38, of Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, said her mum claimed she had Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) throughout her childhood. When Elinor Page was diagnosed with Parkinson's years later, and...
HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Helps Jayda Cheaves Celebrate Launch Of Pretty Little Thing Collection

It may be his birthday, but Lil Baby is celebrating by supporting his ex. Many rappers and their exes or the mothers of their children have contentious relationships, but regardless of their past, Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves remain thick as thieves. The pair have often made headlines over their on-again, off-again relationship and they've been able to maintain a close friendship despite rumors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
CatTime

Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You

Kneading is when your cat alternates their front paws in a rhythmic fashion on a soft, squishy surface. Cats knead on beds, on soft blankets, and sometimes, they knead their humans. Here are five possible reasons why your cat needs to knead. The post Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

How To Truly Save The Lives Of Black Mamas And Birthing Folks

Ashlei Spivey, founder of I Be Black Girl, and Elizabeth Barajas-Román, President & CEO of the Women’s Funding Network, have some solutions for Black birthing disparities. Earlier this year, the Biden administration proclaimed, “In the United States of America, a person’s race should never determine their health outcomes, and pregnancy and childbirth should be safe for all.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Allure

TikTok's Flashcard Nail Challenge Proves Manicurists Are Doing God's Work

The wonderful world of nail art is always home to intense creativity, with technicians creating 3D sculptures that look more like art more than manicures or reimagining old classics like the many remixes on French tips we've seen on the runway and social media. We're always delighted to see the different ways manicurists around the world challenge themselves. One trend we've been noticing lately is actually not a specific nail art design. It's the flashcard challenge, or freestyle nails challenge, which requires folks to put even more trust in their nail artists and their abilities with a fun choose-your-own-adventure game.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy