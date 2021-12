The Boston Celtics have had seven different players miss games this season, combining for 28 total games. While this may seem like light work after last year’s disaster dealing with the injury bug, it still puts them in the top half of the NBA when it comes to both players that have missed games and games missed. According to head coach Ime Udoka, it has been the “story of the season — when one guy returns, another guy is out.”

