Mac Jones is quickly becoming the darling of the NFL, but can the New England Patriots rookie quarterback perform in cold weather?. As the present and future franchise quarterback for this franchise, he better be able to perform. Not only does he have a team built for cold weather surrounding him, but he also has a head coach in Bill Belichick that will certainly prepare him when it comes with braving the elements as it did last week against the Tennessee Titans.

