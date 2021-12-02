Semper Rediens Enron: It Always Returns To Enron

Regarding “20 years ago, fraud destroyed Enron and ruined lives. But Houston survived — and thrived.” (Dec. 1): The article on Enron was interesting and fair, but it may lead the reader to believe that Enron failed as a result of fraud. Certainly there was fraud and phony accounting involved, but that was part of a cover-up rather than the cause. The Chronicle’s headline, “Lives were upended by Enron’s collapse,” is certainly accurate, but the Enron leaders were not convicted of upending lives or of causing the collapse. They were convicted, essentially, of lying about the condition of the company. Yes, Ken Lay and Jeffrey Skilling caused Enron to fail by undertaking a number of bad projects. But mismanagement is not a crime and that is not what they were convicted of. If Andrew Fastow had presented Enron’s financial statements in accord with traditional accounting standards, and Lay and Skilling had accurately reported the condition of the firm, Enron would still not be here today. It would have failed earlier than it actually did, and the losses would be distributed differently (those who bought Enron stock in its last years would have escaped loss), but the losses would have been large.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO