AUD/USD bears could need to be patient for the time being. Volatility will be key for AUD this week and RBA is eyed also. AUD/USD ended the week on a sour note as volatility in markets remained problematic for the high beta Aussie currency which ended down in multi-week lows and a touch below 0.70 the figure. At the start of play today, the pair is inching higher back through 0.70 the figure in what could turn out to be a positive start to the week for the pair.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO