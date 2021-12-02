ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syria, VA

Ten oil workers killed in attack in Syria’s Deir al-Zor -state news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) – Ten oil workers were killed and one was injured...

The Jewish Press

Syria: 2 Civilians Killed, 6 Soldiers Wounded in Israeli Overnight Attack

Two civilians were killed and another civilian and six soldiers were injured in an Israeli attack on Homs in Syria’s central region, SANA reported Wednesday morning. The official Syrian news agency cited a military source that reported that “at about 01:26 AM Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a wave of missiles from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting some posts in the central region, and our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.”
US News and World Report

Syria Reports Fourth Israeli Attack This Month, Says Two Killed

CAIRO (Reuters) -An Israeli air strike in Syria killed two people and wounded seven others including six soldiers on Wednesday, Syrian state media said, in the fourth Israeli attack reported by Syria this month. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against...
Reporter's Notebook: Islamic State Murders in Syria's al-Hol Camp

AL-HOL AND AL-ROJ, SYRIA - Most of the women we meet in al-Hol camp, a detention center in northeastern Syria, won't talk about the murders. But Umm Mustafa, from Iraq, speaks quickly and quietly, standing away from the crowds in the market. She voices shock. It is not the roughly...
Islamic State Attack on Iraqi Village Kills 13, Kurdish Government Says

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) -An attack by Islamic State militants on a village in northern Iraq on Friday killed three villagers and 10 Kurdish soldiers, officials in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region said. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account. The attack...
Belarus accuses Ukrainian military helicopter of violating its border – RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Belarusian state border service has accused a Ukrainian military helicopter of flouting its border during drills and flying up to one kilometre (0.62 miles) into Belarusian territory, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. The accusation comes amid tensions...
U.N. Worker Killed in Attack on Peacekeeping Convoy in Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men attacked a convoy belonging to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali on Friday, killing one civilian worker and wounding another, the mission said. The convoy was travelling from the northern city of Kidal to Gao and came under fire about 100 km (62...
Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
Sativa Transue: Boyfriend arrested in hotel bathrobe for allegedly beating US tourist to death at Mexico resort

The boyfriend of a woman from Washington, who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room, has been arrested for her murder. Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor Allen, 31, were vacationing for the Thanksgiving holiday in Cancun, Mexico.A hotel worker found her inside her room on 27 November and called 911 to report an unconscious woman. According to the Mexican police, Transue was killed the previous night, on 26 November. Her boyfriend had been drinking and allegedly beat her to death, reported Law & Crime. The motive has not yet been ascertained.Her mother, Jayme Bolieu, said her...
1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
