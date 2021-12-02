Standoff ends peacefully in Coventry; Main Street reopens

Police were at the scene of a barricaded person in Coventry Thursday morning. The standoff ended peacefully. Mark Mirko

A main road was shut down for seven hours and residents were told to stay put as heavily-armed officers swarmed historic Main Street in Coventry Thursday morning because of a man they suspected was holed up in an apartment with a gun.

The man emerged peacefully — and unarmed — shortly after 10:30 a.m. and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. The shelter-in-place order was lifted.

“The individual was found to be unarmed and in emotional distress,” Acting Chief Jeffrey Spadjinske said.

It all started about 3:30 a.m., when the man, whom police did not identify, called 911. Kevin Roberto, executive assistant to the police chief, described the caller Thursday morning as “Somebody in need.”

The man was on a cellphone and police said they at first didn’t know where he was.

Town Manager John Elsesser said he received a text at 6 a.m. alerting him that police were calling in a tactical team. The regional SWAT team, Capitol Region Emergency Services, or CREST, responded.

“We have closed Main Street, between Lake Street and School Street, for a distressed person who has barricaded themselves,” he said. The intersection with Lake Street also includes Stonehouse Road, or Route 275.

Police were trying “to keep things a little lower key, and to allow an intervention,” Elsesser said. “Those things can go south quickly.”

Some school buses were delayed because Main Street, or Route 31, is a main thoroughfare in town.

David Petrone, superintendent of schools, said the district rerouted buses to avoid that stretch of Main Street. As a result, some buses were 5-10 minutes late. There are no schools near the scene.

“At no time was there a concern for students’ safety,” Petrone said.

The same Coventry Village neighborhood was the scene of a 2008 standoff that took a more tragic turn. On April 14 of that year, a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to kill himself as he held a gun — and his toddler —in the parking lot of Bidwell Tavern, 1260 Main St., police said. The same SWAT team that responded Thursday, CREST, took the man into custody and the 2-year-old to safety.

The man was charged with murder. He took his own life while in pre-trial detention at Garner Correctional Center, correction officials said.

