TRAILER Variety has been given exclusive access to the international trailer for “Into Dust,” an upcoming dramatic short from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel (“Virunga,” “The White Helmets”) produced by Grain Media, Rideback and Fuse Entertainment. The short will launch this Friday on streaming platform WaterBear and be available to watch on Apple TV and Roku devices. “Into Dust” is the true story of Perween Rahman, an activist who was murdered after she stood up to Karachi’s water mafia in the South of Pakistan. Set against the growing global water crisis and its impact on food, health, energy, governance and political...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO