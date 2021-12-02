ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Giants

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Five things the Miami Dolphins (5-7) need to do to win their fifth consecutive game, and beat the New York Giants (4-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 13:

Make Giants’ offense one dimensional

The Giants are averaging 90.8 rushing yards and 3.84 yards per attempt this season, but those struggles can be attributed to not having a healthy Saquon Barkley most of the season. The Giants’ featured back began the season coming back from an ACL injury that cut his 2020 season short, and then missed four games this year because of an ankle sprain. He’s slowly worked his way back the past two games, contributing 65 yards on 19 carries and catching 10 passes for 44 yards. Earlier this season the Dolphins provided Jonathan Taylor a breakout game for the Colts, and he’s taken the league by storm since. Miami, which is allowing 104.9 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per attempt, can’t afford to let another elite back to get it going against them.

Make Giants’ quarterback uncomfortable

A neck injury will keep Daniel Jones from playing Sunday’s game, but the approach shouldn’t change whether Mike Glennon is the starter, or not. The Dolphins need to aggressively get after whoever is behind center for the Giants, who possess a massive offensive line, that features two talented tackles. But the Dolphins have history with Matt Skura, who is starting at left guard after spending training camp with the Dolphins, and should know how to attack the journeyman offensive guard with twists and stunts. Glennon is a statue in the pocket, unlike Jones. He’s been sacked 6.9% of his attempts during his eight-year career. But to Glennon’s credit, he doesn’t throw many interceptions (27 in 1,005 attempts in regular-season games).

Provide Tua Tagovailoa adequate protection

Tagovailoa is completing 70.5% of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt. He’s thrown for 1,701 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions and has been sacked 10 times in the eight games he’s played this season. The quick decisions he’s making, and the pocket presence and accuracy he possesses has led to his success this season when healthy. The only thing that could derail this is Miami’s horrendous offensive line play. Last week the Dolphins allowed two sacks early before tightening up. The Dolphins need to continue to get improved play from the offensive line, particularly offensive tackles Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis, who have collectively allowed 15 of the 29 sacks Miami has given up this season. The Giants have only recorded 21 sacks this year.

Score at least 21 points

The Dolphins have scored 22 or more points the past three weeks, which coincides with Tagovailoa returning to the starting lineup. Miami’s 42% conversion rate on third downs has improved drastically with Tagovailoa behind center. His steadying presence gives the team a chance to end drives with points. And Miami’s red-zone efficiency (58% TD rate) and goal-to-go execution (75% TD rate) shows that the offense is improving. The Giants are allowing 38% of third-down opportunities to be converted, and 52.2% of red-zone opportunities have turned into touchdown, which ranks eight in the NFL, three spots behind the Dolphins (51.1%).

Rush for over 100 yards

The Dolphins gained more than 100 rushing yards for the fourth time all season last week, gaining 111 on 39 carries against the Panthers. While the yards-per-attempt average (2.8) was disappointing, the commitment to keeping the offense balanced was admirable. The introduction of Phillip Lindsay to the offense last week (42 rushing yards on 12 carries) indicates that more could be in store for the former Pro Bowler, who was claimed off the waiver wire. Lindsay could open up outside zone-run plays, and that might benefit this offense, which averages 3.4 yards per carry (ranked 31st) this season. The Giants rank 27th against the run, allowing 4.5 yards per attempt and 127.7 rushing yards per game.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

