ASK IRA: Did Heat admit defeat in tampering case?

Q: Ira, why didn’t the Heat appeal? They said they disagreed. — Wes.

A: This came in reference to the Heat being docked a future second-round pick for early contact in free agency regarding the addition of Kyle Lowry. OK, your answer: One, because that’s not how it works. Any appealing is done during the investigation period, with the Heat’s cooperation likely mitigating their penalty. But, beyond that, I think the Heat recognized that they likely escaped with minimal damage even if there was the perception they jumped the gun on the overtures toward Kyle. While second-round picks can be of benefit, the Heat hardly have treated them as essentials, especially with their success with undrafted players. As it is, the pick likely to be forfeited to the league will be one late in the second round. In fact, if the Heat were in danger of eventually losing a quality second round pick (say in the 30s) they could proactively trade for (or pay for) another lesser second-round pick in the interim. Ultimately, the Heat would not have allowed such a protected second-round pick from derailing their sign-and-trade for Kyle, and I doubt the Bulls would have allowed such an eventually get in their way of adding Lonzo Ball. Both signings proved to be significant upgrades. So if you’re the Heat (or the Bulls) you shrug it off and move forward, perhaps even appreciative you didn’t lose a first-round pick, didn’t have to explain to Micky Arison why there was a multimillion-dollar fine, or have members of your front office suspended. Bottom line, in the end it was worth the penalty.

Q: Ira, what is going on in the NBA with so many injuries? Just Wednesday, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard announced as out for extended time. In recent years there seem to be so many more injuries than in the past, especially for star players. Back in the day did players just play through injuries? — Joel.

A: Back in the day, they did not have the level of testing they do know. So, to a degree, they didn’t know. But the thought with players whose teams eventually can become playoff factors is deal with the recovery and rehab now, rather than allow the problem to fester. Even with a six-week timetable, Bam Adebayo would be back from his thumb procedure by midseason. And, in the process, he’ll get to rest his sore knee.

Q: We have our first-round pick this year. Let’s tank. — Stan.

A: Never change, Heat fan.