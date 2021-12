TEJON RANCH (CBSLA) — A deal has been reached to build thousands of zero-emissions homes in Tejon Ranch, settling a two-decade-long battle over development in the open space north of the Grapevine. The future location of the Centennial project at Tejon Ranch in the Antelope Valley. (Credit: Tejon Ranch Co.) The environmental group Climate Resolve claimed Tejon Ranch Company’s development plans didn’t account for potential environmental impacts, putting a halt to the housing project that was approved by the Los Angeles County supervisors in 2019. As of Wednesday, the company has compromised and made changes to the development plans, clearing the way...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO