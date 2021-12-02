ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Ellen presentation of Dickens’ ‘Christmas Carol fit for the festive

bozone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen presentation of Dickens’ Christmas Carol fit for the festive. The curtains have risen once again at Bozeman’s Ellen Theatre, just in time for the most joyous time of year. The downtown venue features several opportunities to get into the holiday spirit with a twinkling stage favorite. The Ellen...

bozone.com

San Francisco Chronicle

‘Not a safe space’: Black cast members boycott Dickens Christmas Fair over failure to prevent racist, sexist behavior

For her first Great Dickens Christmas Fair in 2015, LaToya Tooles fashioned a gown out of dollar-store hula hoops and a tablecloth. A friend had invited her to the annual event, a festive re-creation of 19th century London inspired by the works of Charles Dickens that has been running in San Francisco for nearly 40 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Only In Michigan

The Charles Dickens Festival In Michigan That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

The arrival of the holiday season is accompanied by all sorts of magnificent and heartwarming events, whether you’re on the hunt for a family-friendly outing or simply seeking a dash of seasonal charm. One of the most unique holiday festivals in Michigan offers guests the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Christmas while celebrating a beloved historical figure: Charles Dickens. Head to the small town of Holly for a dreamy adventure that feels like part of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
MICHIGAN STATE
onstageblog.com

Review: 'A Christmas Carol' at Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre, Niagara on the Lake Ontario

The Shaw Festival bolsters the holiday season in Niagara on the Lake with the opening of ‘A Christmas Carol’. This beautiful Ontario gem of a town is a fitting locale for Victorian fun as Charles Dickens himself would have passed nearby as he entered Ontario through Niagara Falls in his travels of 1842 – just one year before he began work on the iconic Christmas story. This production follows the original well-known narrative, but with a delightful twist of tone. The darkness of greed and the meanness of London poverty are certainly represented, but more emphasis on the joy and mirth of the season is what illuminates this sparkling production. The wit and creativity of Alexis Milligan’s puppetry enshrines this tone throughout.
ENTERTAINMENT
Olympian

Harlequin Productions’ premieres its own take on Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’

Harlequin Productions is greeting the holiday season the way many theaters across the country do: with a production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”. It’s a tale artistic director Aaron Lamb has called “the greatest ghost story of all time and the greatest redemption story of all time” and one he knows well.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

A Christmas Carol, The Old Vic review - not quite a festive-season cracker

The cast of A Christmas Carol - Not just the mince pies that are piping hotManuel Harlan. That may be to address the obvious question of whether we need yet another three ghosts and an epiphany or whether it's playing a little too safe to displace Dickens's themes of Ignorance and Want 150 years or so into the past. Inevitably, we get some hits and some misses.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nashville Parent

Downtown Franklin Welcomes Christmas With the Victorian-Inspired Dickens of a Christmas Festival

Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN’s 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas event, Saturday, December 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and outstanding arts & crafts. There will be photo opportunities like Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Fagin, Bob Cratchit, the Ghost of Christmas Present, Past, and Future. Special features include the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, a town sign-along, and much more.
FRANKLIN, TN
observer-me.com

Center Theatre to bring ‘A Dickens Carol’ to stage in December

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Benjamin Johnston has been involved with productions at the Center Theatre for the Performing Arts since he was 5 or 6 years old. The first show he remembers being cast in is “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which premiered in 2011. Johnston, now 17 and a student at Foxcroft Academy, is rehearsing for three characters in the theater’s upcoming holiday production, “A Dickens Carol” — Father Christmas, Ghost of Christmas Present and Alistair Winterfezz.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
marinmagazine.com

A New Take on the Dickens Classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’, Illustrated by Local Author and Artist Paige Peterson

When it comes to Christmas stories, there may be none more beloved than Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. It may seem like a bold move to alter such a classic, but that’s exactly what Jesse Kornbluth, an author and contributing editor to Vanity Fair and New York Magazine, and editor of cultural concierge, HeadButler.com, decided to do when he realized his daughter couldn’t quite cope with the 28,000-word, 1843 original. Kornbluth cut the book in half, and recruited Marin local Paige Peterson to illustrate the book, to “convey the feeling of London in 1843 without the formal diction and Victorian heaviness.”
TIBURON, CA
lander.edu

Lander Stages ‘A Christmas Carol’

That’s how Professor of Speech and Performance Monique Sacay-Bagwell described Lander University’s Thursday, Nov. 18, production of ‘A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.’. “We had a successful live performance on XLR Lander University Radio,” said Sacay-Bagwwell, who directed the play. “It was a delight to see all the elements...
GREENWOOD, SC
Siskiyou Daily

What to know about 'It's Christmas, Carol!' — a holiday romp at Oregon Shakespeare Festival

"It's Christmas, Carol!" is a silly, fun holiday romp that turns the Charles Dickens' classic, "A Christmas Carol" on its head. This is the first time the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, has put on a holiday show. It is the Tony Award-winning festival's first indoor play in 21 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, a world premiere, opened last Saturday at the Angus Bowmer Theatre and runs until Jan. 2.
OREGON STATE
granbydrummer.com

A Christmas Carol in Suffield

The Suffield Players are ready to impart some holiday cheer with our annual holiday benefit featuring the classic tale by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, adapted for stage by Ryan Bird. One weekend only, Dec. 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at Mapleton Hall, 1305 Mapleton Ave. in Suffield.
SUFFIELD, CT
harrodsburgherald.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ is this weekend only

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will run on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. This is the tenth anniversary of the show here in Harrodsburg, which stars Ragged Edge Managing Director Allan Barlow. Barlow plays 24 characters using six British dialects.
HARRODSBURG, KY
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: For A Zelda Version Of The Christmas Carol, Who Would Be The Ghosts Of Past, Present, and Future?

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a classic and time-honored novel about a miser named Ebenezer Scrooge. This wealthy broker cared for nothing but money and amassed a great fortune at the cost of his humanity and decency. The night before Christmas, three ghosts sequentially appear to Scrooge and show him visions of his past, present, and future. The horrified Scrooge realizes, almost too late, that his life of selfishness had been wasted. He resolves to change his ways and is spared a grim fate. From that day on, the miser lives a better life and conveys a newfound sense of happiness and gratitude that had previously been lacking.
ENTERTAINMENT
Newnan Times-Herald

What The Dickens? Hilarious Farndale Christmas Carol adaptation opens at NTC Thursday

Newnan Theatre Company continues its much-needed Season of Laughs with The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol. The show, which opens Thursday, is an irreverent version of the Charles Dickens classic. Written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin, Jr. and set in England,...
NEWNAN, GA

