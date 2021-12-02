ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the biggest SPAC deal on record reignite the Wall Street fad?

By CNN
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPACs started out the year with a bang that soon became a fizzle. But don’t count the Wall Street fad out just yet. What’s happening: Grab is set to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq after raising $4.5 billion, giving the Singaporean startup a market value of nearly $40...

ktvz.com

Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Odyssey buys drugmaker BenevolentAI in Europe's biggest SPAC deal

LONDON (Reuters) -Amsterdam-listed Odyssey has agreed to buy BenevolentAI in a deal valuing the British-based pharmaceuticals firm at up to 1.5 billion euros after the transaction, the biggest acquisition by a European special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPACs) to date. Odyssey, a 300 million euro ($338 million) SPAC backed by the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Wall Street watchdogs probe Trump media firm deal

Donald Trump's deal to float his social media firm on the stock market is being investigated by Wall Street watchdogs. Regulators are probing Digital World Acquisition Corp, the firm set to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). According to a filing on Monday, the US Securities and Exchange...
POTUS
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Maxine Waters
Entrepreneur

4 Recent IPOs Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 80% or More

Bullish market sentiment and a low-interest-rate environment have coaxed many IPOs to market this year. And more IPOs are lined up this month despite COVID-19-omicron-related concerns. Wall Street analysts expect recently listed stocks Robinhood Markets (HOOD), DLocal (DLO), ironSource (IS), and Sprinklr (CXM) to rally by more than 80% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add these names to one’s watchlist now.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow scores biggest point gain in more than a year, while S&P 500 ends 1.2% higher as omicron worries take a break

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 02: The passenger of a flight from South Africa is tested for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands and other nations worldwide temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron was discovered. Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) By Pierre Crom/Getty Images MARKET SNAPSHOT.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 30% or More

Veeva Systems provides highly specialized cloud services that the biopharmaceutical industry increasingly relies on. Global-E Online makes cross-border commerce a lot easier for millions of merchants worldwide. Twist Bioscience is cornering the DNA synthesis market with highly efficient technology. When it rains, it pours. A market scorned for tech stocks,...
STOCKS
gold-eagle.com

Blunting The Wall Street Rising Wedge

Last week we saw from a chart of the steep and narrow rising wedge on the S&P500 that Wall Street is teetering on the edge of a cliff. After a weaker close the previous Thursday and Friday, Monday last week started with a BANG out of the blocks in Asia to ensure a positive close for the day. Then after two down days, Wednesday again saw an out of the blocks rally. There was quite a tussle on Wall Street on Friday that finally managed to end with only a minor loss. Is that going to be the “new normal”?
STOCKS
Axios

Wall Street speeds up, slowly

The machinery of U.S. markets is — eventually — going to move a lot more quickly, with settlement times getting slashed in half from two days to one day. But it's going to take a while to get there. Why it matters: The current plan is for the new settlement...
STOCKS
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS

