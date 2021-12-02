Could the biggest SPAC deal on record reignite the Wall Street fad?

Last week we saw from a chart of the steep and narrow rising wedge on the S&P500 that Wall Street is teetering on the edge of a cliff. After a weaker close the previous Thursday and Friday, Monday last week started with a BANG out of the blocks in Asia to ensure a positive close for the day. Then after two down days, Wednesday again saw an out of the blocks rally. There was quite a tussle on Wall Street on Friday that finally managed to end with only a minor loss. Is that going to be the “new normal”?

