When the New York Knicks gave Evan Fournier a four-year, $73 million deal, they anticipated he would bring elite shooting with shot creation capabilities with him from Boston. However, over 16 games this season, Fournier has been a disappointment in every category. The French sharpshooter is averaging 40.6% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range, posting 12.2 points per game. Prior to Saturday’s fantastic outing against the Houston Rockets, Fournier contributed 7.0 points or less in the previous four contests.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO