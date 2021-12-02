Patriots Cut Quinn Nordin From Practice Squad, But He May Be Back Soon

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots released Quinn Nordin from their practice squad on Wednesday, but the 23-year-old kicker could be back soon.

The undrafted rookie free agent will now go through the waiver process, and if he isn’t claimed, ESPN’s Mike Reiss says that Nordin will likely land back on the New England practice squad.

Nordin, who was up and down during his college days at Michigan, made the 53-man roster after an interesting preseason. He hit all three of his field goal attempts in the preseason opener, but then went 1-for-2 while missing two of his four PATs in preseason game No. 2. He hit three of his four kicks in the preseason finale, with his lone miss a 53-yard attempt late in the game.

Though he made the roster, Nordin was inactive for Week 1 against the Dolphins, with Nick Folk getting a practice squad elevation for the game. Nordin was placed on IR on Sept. 18.

Meanwhile, Folk has been excellent for New England this season. The veteran has connected on 31 of his 34 field goal attempts, with his three misses coming from 50-plus yards.

In addition to releasing Nordin, the Patriots also released defensive back Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad on Wednesday.