If you ever spend time in Oneonta's Neahwa Park then you'll be happy to find out that improvements to the park are underway thanks to federal ARPA funding. This money was a result of President Joe Biden signing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) back in March and is stimulus money for communities to use. Oneonta ended up with $1.4M from that federal funding package.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO