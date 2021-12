In the aftermath of ProPublica’s investigation into the juvenile justice system in Rutherford County, Tennessee, things have begun to fall apart for Judge Donna Davenport. The investigation shined a light on Davenport’s 2016 policy that all children charged with crimes be processed at the local detention center. Since the article was published, several state lawmakers have called out the judge for her policy.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO