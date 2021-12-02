ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Daily Bee: Watzke Responds to Speculation About Marco Rose’s Position

By Paul Johnson
fearthewall.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago there was speculation by BILD about Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose being under some pressure. One of the claims made was that, should BVB fail to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, Marco Rose’s position may be under consideration. Sure enough, BVB were knocked...

www.fearthewall.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Marco Rose: Donyell Malen has “set the benchmark” for his performances going forward

Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund against VFB Stuttgart on Saturday, prompting praise from head coach Marco Rose. The moment many Borussia Dortmund fans had been waiting for finally arrived on Saturday, as Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal for the club. Brought in to help replace the attacking threat posed by Jadon Sancho, Malen’s slow start to life in Dortmund has been a worry for many, particularly since Erling Haaland’s injury.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Marco Rose Gives a Squad Update before the Wolfsburg Match

After a... challenging midweek result, Dortmund will look to bounce back against VfL Wolfsburg with a strong result before the match against Bayern Munich. Dortmund needs a positive result to keep pace with Bayern, and a strong Wolfsburg side will present a challenge for a team that is currently a bit down in the dumps. Today, Marco Rose provided a squad update which, while a bit unclear, hopefully shows that our injury crisis is beginning to ease.
SOCCER
FanSided

Marco Rose: We want to get back on track after bitter Champions League exit

Marco Rose wants to get Borussia Dortmund moving in the right direction again after Wednesday’s bitter UEFA Champions League exit. It is fair to say that morale is very low at Borussia Dortmund following Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Black and Yellows were knocked out of European football’s premier club competition as a result of that defeat. And they will now have to play in the UEFA Europa League after the turn of the year.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Houston Chronicle

Leipzig coach Marsch and goalkeeper positive for coronavirus

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig will be without American coach Jesse Marsch and first-choice goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi for Wednesday's Champions League game at Brugge after they contracted the coronavirus. Marsch was in isolation after testing positive, adding he was fully vaccinated. Assistant coach Marco Kurth was also out because he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Joshua Kimmich Tests Positive for COVID-19

Borussia Dortmund are out of the Champions League and I’m sure we’ll spend plenty of time talking about that fact, so I’m just gonna spend this Daily Bee pretending that the Champions League isn’t a thing. If that’s a problem, I don’t particularly care. To all our American readers, enjoy your holiday, and to the rest of you, get back to work!
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Thorgan Hazard Tests Positive for COVID

The COVID pandemic is not over, and don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. While cases in the United States have decreased from their recent spike in September, across the pond in Germany, positive tests are at record highs. All Borussia Dortmund players either have been vaccinated or have antibodies from...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Great News#Bild#Borussia Dortmund#The Champions League#Ucl#Excl#Bvb Newsblog#Bvbnewsblog#Bayern Munich#The Daily Buzz Watzke
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Raphael Guerreiro and Jude Bellingham Questionable for Der Klassiker

Good morning, everyone. Happy Monday. Borussia Dortmund will face Bayern Munich next weekend, and despite being constantly plagued by injuries over the first few months of the season, there actually seems to be a chance that BVB could face Bayern with something resembling a fully fit squad. It all depends on the health of Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro. Neither player featured for the squad against Wolfsburg, but could potentially be ready for next weekend.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Lionel Messi Wins Seventh Ballon d’Or

Congratulations to Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi on winning an incredible seventh Ballon d’Or!. After carrying a weak Barcelona side through the season, putting up some astronomical numbers in the process, Messi also led Argentina to their first Copa America title in almost thirty years, and won the Copa America Best Player award too.
WORLD
fearthewall.com

Match Ratings: Erling Haaland & Donyell Malen Help BVB to 3-1 Victory Over Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund finished the week on a high note, after the extremely disappointing performance against Sporting Lisbon earlier in the week, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 and remaining within touching distance of top of the table. It was a less than ideal start to the game, as BVB conceded an extremely sloppy Weghorst goal in the 2nd minute of the game, but from that point on Dortmund were the better side and they came away with all three points against a tough Wolfsburg side.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Looking Around the League: Leverkusen Top Leipzig, and Freiburg’s Regression Continues

With Der Klassiker on the horizon, all eyes are on the top of the Bundesliga table, where a single point separates Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund. BVB briefly led the league by two points on Saturday before Bayern won their game in hand to leapfrog back on top. With both teams winning over the weekend, they both ensured that whichever club emerges victorious on Saturday evening will lead the league.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Gio Reyna Returns to Training!

Good morning, everyone. You’re all almost halfway through the week. Three days until Der Klassiker. It’s about time we got some positive injury news, right? We had a bit over the weekend when Erling Haaland made a surprise early return, and now we’ve got even more this week. Dare I say, I’m almost feeling a little spoiled?
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Bundesliga Stadiums to Reduce Capacities as Covid-19 Cases Rise

With Covid-19 cases on the rise and the new Omicron variant still a relative unknown to authorities, national governments are taking steps to try and get things back under control. In Germany, that includes reducing the number of fans allowed in football stadiums. Germany’s national and state officials met today...
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Getting to Know Bayern Munich, with Bavarian Football Works

Der Klassiker is on the horizon, which means Borussia Dortmund will come face-to-face with the league leaders and perennial Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich. To be perfectly honest, I don’t follow Bayern’s day-to-day developments. I probably know roughly as much about Bayern as any of you reading this article. Thankfully, as part of the SB Nation community, there are other sites that I can lazily milk for content engage in a thoughtful exchange of knowledge with.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick refuses to rule out becoming Manchester United permanent manager

Ralf Rangnick has not ruled out managing Manchester United beyond the end of the season after finally starting work as the Old Trafford club's new interim manager.Rangnick has signed a six-month contract to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after which he will act in a consultancy role for a further two years.Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are understood to be among United's leading candidates for the permanent role but Rangnick suggested he may be open to staying on himself.The 63-year-old's most recent stints in coaching were two single seasons with RB Leipzig, switching from his role as sporting director...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

MOTM Poll: Haaland and Brandt Score, but Dortmund Fall to Bayern 3-2

Well, it’s full time, and Borussia Dortmund have just lost what feels like their 10,000th 3-2 defeat to Bayern in a row. BVB started on the front foot with an early goal and dominated long periods of the game, but a trio of horrible mistakes/questionable calls gifted Bayern Munich three goals and allowed them to stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points.
UEFA
AFP

PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out

Paris Saint-Germain have been milking the fact that they have this year's Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, but Lionel Messi was crowned the world's best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere. At 34, perhaps Messi was principally rewarded for his enduring brilliance by jurors as he won the prize ahead of much-fancied rivals including Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. However, he still scored 38 goals in his final campaign with Barcelona, was top scorer in La Liga, won the Copa del Rey and captained Argentina to victory at the Copa America. As he collected his prize in a ceremony in the French capital on Monday, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was there and spoke of his "immense pride that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted award".
SOCCER
goal.com

Liverpool star Salah responds to Barcelona transfer speculation

The Egypt international has an admirer in new Barca boss Xavi but he would rather remain in the Premier League than head to Camp Nou. Mohamed Salah says he is “happy” to hear that Barcelona want to sign him but insists he would rather stay at Liverpool. Recent reports in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy