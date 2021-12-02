ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla x Radio Flyer Cyberquad for Kids looks like a Cybertruck and runs on electricity

Cover picture for the article

Thrill the child in your life with the Tesla x Radio Flyer Cyberquad for Kids. This four-wheel ATV has a Cybertruck-inspired design with its geometric lines and LED light bars for...

New York Post

Tesla unveils all-electric children’s ‘Cyberquad’ — starting at $1,900

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla quietly unveiled its latest product — a $1,900 all-electric ATV for kids called the “Cyberquad.”. The futuristic-looking ATV is available for order now on Tesla’s website, though they warn that it might not be delivered before the holidays. It will begin shipping in two to four weeks, the site says.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Electric cars performance and battery range in cold weather must be improved, say Chinese regulators

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology responsible for EV certification wants electric cars to do better in cold weather conditions. Citing reduced battery range on a charge when temperatures are low, the Ministry held a panel to coordinate the efforts of electric car makers, regulators, and researchers to serve EV drivers better in cold climates. The list of participants includes the top Chinese EV manufacturers which already hold the range-on-a-charge records, as well as academia that deals with battery chemistry research.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Introduces $1,900 Cyberquad For Kids With 15-Mile Range

Following the Cyberwhistle that sold out in mere hours, Tesla’s online shop introduced another Cybertruck-themed item on December 1: the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by the Cyberquad Tesla unveiled at the Cybertruck debut in November 2019, the four-wheel ATV looks pretty much like a reduced-scale replica of the real thing, which should be offered as an accessory for the Cybertruck when the electric pickup goes on sale.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Flyer#Tesla Cybertruck#Disc Brake#Kids#Atv
Benzinga

Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday launched an electric Cyberquad for kids, inspired by the automaker’s yet to be launched electric pickup truck Cybertruck. What Happened: The four-wheel all terrain vehicle is priced at $1,900 and is powered by a Cyberquad lithium-ion battery, the electric vehicle maker says on its online shopping website.
CARS
CNN

The Tesla 'Cyberquad' ATV still isn't on sale, but a kid version is

(CNN) — As Elon Musk wrapped up his presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck back in November 2019, he had one more thing he still wanted to show off. "Oh, yeah. We also made an ATV," he said, as if he had nearly forgotten about it. A rider came out in...
CARS
Benzinga

EV Startup EdisonFuture Unveils Tesla-Cybertruck-Like Solar Pickup

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI)-owned pre-production electric vehicle startup EdisonFuture Inc unveiled a solar-powered pickup truck last week at the LA Auto Show. What Happened: EdisonFuture’s EF1-T concept pickup, which looks like the Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) yet-to-be launched Cybertruck, is expected to hit the market in 2025 and would be available in three variants.
BUSINESS
Complex

Tesla Is Now Selling Cyberquad EVs for Kids

Being a Tesla owner is no longer a privilege reserved for adults. As pointed out by The Verge, the auto manufacturer has officially begun selling a Cyberquad ATV intended for kids. The all-electric vehicle has an angular futuristic look, similar to the full-sized Cyberquad that was showcased during the unveiling of Tesla’s Cybertruck in 2019. But, of course, the performance abilities have been significantly reduced to ensure the users’ safety.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla launches ‘Cyberquad for Kids,’ shipping begins in 2-4 weeks

Late on December 1, Tesla launched “Cyberquad for Kids” on its online shop. The Cyberquad for Kids comes with a price tag of $1,900 and a top speed of 10 mph. The Tesla Cyberquad was first introduced in a “one more thing” moment of Elon Musk’s 2019 Cybertruck unveiling. Billed as a perfect fit for the bed of the Cybertruck and able to charge off of the Cybertruck’s battery… this latest product is not that.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Cyberquad For Kids Sold Out, People Asking Big Money On eBay

It only took one day for the Cyberquad for Kids to sell out, with Tesla’s online shop now listing the item as “out of stock.”. Despite the $1,900 price tag, the electric mini-ATV is no longer available to buy, at least not until the stock is replenished. If you’re willing to pay more than that, though, there are plenty of ads on eBay from people with confirmed orders who are out to make a quick buck. We've seen bids go as high as $3,500, although most listings feature "Buy It Now" prices above $4,000.
SHOPPING
thefocus.news

Is a Tesla Cyberquad for adults in the making, like Twitter users hope?

Electric vehicle company Tesla just released a mini electric ATV named the Cyberquad for Kids, inspired by their iconic Cybertruck design which was first unveiled in 2019. Aside from the excited children, adult Twitter users are eager to get their hands on a full-sized version of the fantastic four-wheeler. Could...
MUSIC
