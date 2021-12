Big-time variety streamer Ludwig—who broke the record for most Twitch subscribers earlier this year—has signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube. The streamer's been knocking around on Twitch since 2018, seeing a steady rise in popularity. He came to the forefront in March this year though when he managed to stream for 31 consecutive days—bar a small break where he took a trip and pals filled in for him. He ate, slept and occasionally even showered in front of an audience of thousands. It paid off, with the "subathon" culminating in Ludwig surpassing Ninja's all-time subscriber count of 269,154.

