ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

What’s Up With Apple: Slipping iPhone Demand, App Store Awards and More

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E16AI_0dC8Q6DS00 In mid-October, Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL ) cut its planned production of the iPhone 13 from 90 million units to around 80 million. When the company reported September-quarter results, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple likely will leave about $6 billion in December-quarter revenue on the table due to parts shortages.

Now, it seems that demand for iPhone 13 is decreasing . Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday that consumers who are having a hard time finding an iPhone 13 have given up trying. Apple had expected to make up for the holiday quarter shortfall next year, but, according to Bloomberg's sources, "[Apple] is now informing its vendors that those orders may not materialize … ."

Apple stock, which closed down slightly on Wednesday, traded down more than 2.5% in Thursday's premarket session at around $160.37. The stock posted a new all-time high of $170.30 in early afternoon trading Wednesday, before succumbing to the market-wide sell-off that left the main market indexes down by more than 1%.

Awards season continued at Apple on Wednesday. The company announced its choices for the best apps and games of 2021 . The company called the honors the App Store Awards, likely in an effort to position the App Store more firmly as the source of the best apps and games for Apple devices. CEO Tim Cook commented:

From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.

Here's a partial list of the app and game winners:

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games iPad Game of the Year: MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Mac Game of the Year: Myst, from Cyan

Briefly noted:

Another engineer on Apple's unconfirmed car project has left the company. Former Tesla engineer Michael Schwekutsch joined Apple in March of 2019 as a senior director of engineering. He left the company last month to become a senior vice-president of engineering at electric air-taxi company Archer Aviation .

Apple and Spotify have released lists of the year's most-streamed songs on their respective streaming services.

ALSO READ: Holiday E-Commerce Shopping Explodes Again: 4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Apple won a class-action App Store lawsuit on a silly detail

Despite its longstanding commitment to charging developers as much as possible, Apple has won a case alleging it holds monopoly power via the App Store. A federal judge dismissed the case this week, citing a lack of evidence that Apple had monopolized any single market with the App Store. Judge...
LAW
9to5Mac

Kuo: Apple plans to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years

On the same note that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company will launch a new AR headset in 2022, he also predicts that the iPhone will live for as long as 10 more years, and after that, Apple will replace it with AR. It’s not just today that analysts...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The iPhone SE could be the unexpected best iPhone this Black Friday

Black Friday is approaching at rapid speeds, with the official weekend now just a few weeks away. For phone retailers, that means a month of huge discounts, promotions and especially, selling a lot of iPhones. It will come as no surprise that so far, most of the attention has been...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Apple Inc#Ipad App#Aapl#Bloomberg#The App Store Awards#Toca Life World#Lumatouch Apple Watch#Grailr Iphone Game#Netmarble Mac Game
New York Post

Planned obsolescence: Apple set to ‘kill off’ older iPhone models

Apple is about to “kill off” millions of older iPhone models, a leaked report claims. The tech titan warned that Apple is about to update its “vintage products” list — which all iPhone owners need to know about. Several iPhone models have already been declared “vintage” and “obsolete.”. But MacRumors...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Apple is testing the iPhone SE Plus with A15 Bionic chip

Not only the main iPhone lineup is a hit, but the iPhone SE is also popular among those who love an entry-level iPhone. However, it's a shame that Apple doesn't update the iPhone SE as often as it updates its flagships. According to the latest source, things might change soon with the launch of the iPhone SE Plus next year.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple stops signing iOS 15.1

Apple recently released its iOS 15.1.1 software update, the company has now also stopped signing the previous version, iOS 15.1. The new iOS 15.1.1 software update has only been made available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 handsets. This means that if you have already updated your iPhone to...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Adding iPhone 6 Plus to Vintage Products List Later This Month

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to seven years, subject to parts availability. Introduced in September 2014, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were two of the most popular smartphones that Apple has ever sold, with the devices featuring larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays that customers had long desired. While the iPhone 6 Plus was discontinued in 2016, the smaller iPhone 6 remained available through select retailers in select regions until at least 2018 and will not become a vintage product until later.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Tesla
makeuseof.com

How to Close Apps on iPad and iPhone

Apple devices are typically quite stable and have good battery life. From time to time, though, apps may become sluggish or unresponsive. When you run into issues like this, the best option is to close an app and re-open it. Here's how to do that on an iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES
Macdaily News

16 Apple retail workers claim they’re ‘struggling to survive’ amid ‘untenable conditions’

Zoe Schiffer, The Verge‘s Norma Rae, this week reports on sixteen (16) Apple retail workers who claim they’re “struggling to survive” amid “untenable conditions.”. The Verge spoke with 16 current and former employees on Apple’s retail, support, and sales teams who say their complaints about working conditions and pay have largely been ignored. Some say they are governed more by algorithms and systems than actual managers, making it difficult to get holistic help. All of them note that while they came into the job believing in Apple’s mission, they see a profound breakdown in how the company’s corporate values translate to the frontlines.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Apple sues spyware firm that infected and tracked iPhone users

After WhatsApp and Meta sued the Israeli-based NSO Group over its Pegasus spyware, Apple is now following suit. Today, the company announced a lawsuit against the NSO Group in an effort to “curb the abuse of state-sponsored spyware.” Apple is seeking damages in the case (which weren’t revealed in today’s announcement) and is looking to bar the NSO Group from using any “Apple software, services, or devices” in the future.
CELL PHONES
iphonelife.com

Is Your iPhone Spying on You?

Many of us have had a conversation with a friend, only to be scrolling on our phones later and come across an ad for the very thing we thought we’d been discussing in private. My colleague, Erin MacPherson, told me this story: “My mom was talking to me about wanting a side-by-side double trash can for under her breakfast bar, and a few days later, I was seeing Amazon ads for exactly those. It was... freaky. Up until then, I had pretty much assumed that I’d forgotten about Googling something or looking it up on Amazon, but I was sure I hadn’t with that one.” Stories like this raise the question—is your iPhone spying on you?
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Today in Retail: Dollar General Says No to Raising Prices; Apple Notes Slower iPhone Demand

In today’s top retail news, U.S. consumers plan to do half of their remaining holiday shopping online, while Dollar General executives say they don’t plan to raise core product prices in contrast to rival Dollar Tree. Also, Apple is warning suppliers that demand for the new iPhone is slower as customers postpone upgrades, and direct-to-consumer brands are expanding beyond the core products that made them famous.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy