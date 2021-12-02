ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Shopping local for Christmas: Iberia Parish

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9mDc_0dC8Q5Kj00

With the holidays fast approaching, every week now until Christmas KATC is sharing unique, local gift ideas from different spots in Acadiana.

Abby Breidenbach took us to several spots in Iberia Parish where residents can support local businesses and be guaranteed to leave with a unique gift.

Bird on the Bayou

Walk through room after room full of unique gifts from handmade to antique items at Bird on the Bayou in Iberia Parish.

"My store is a bit of everything. New stuff and old stuff, " says owner Danette Bird. "We have totally different stuff than a big box store. They are not going to find what we have here and hardly going to find two of the same kind of items in the store."

Around 40 local vendors help to fill Danette's store with items for all types of customers from newborns to 100-year-olds.

Shop at Bird on the Bayou Mondays through Saturdays right up until Christmas.

Shopping local for Christmas: Bird on the Bayou

Lake Fausse Pointe State Park

Give the gift of relaxation and the chance to make some memories when you book a stay at Lake Fausse Point in Iberia Parish.

"It's always a good opportunity to get outdoors and experience the wildlife and just get away for the weekend," says park manager Billy Furlow. "We have activities for all ages from adults down to children."

The park has 50 campsites that range in price from $25 to $33 a night.

These amenities are more are available for booking online at lastateparks.com .

Shopping local for Christmas: Lake Fausse Pointe State Park

Shadows on the Teche

Give the gift of experiencing history with a historic district pass at Shadows on the Teche in New Iberia.

Shadows Marketing and Programs Director Jayd Buteaux says that the pass provides admission to three unique experiences that uncover some of the history of New Iberia.

"This pass provides admission to the Shadows on the Teche, the guided tour and the self guided tour of the gardens," she says. "It also includes admission to the Bayou Teche Museum and the Konriko Rice Mill which is the oldest operating rice mill in the country."

The passes, according to Buteaux, are currently being offered for a reduced price.

"It's an opportunity to come out and support these local non-profits. To revisit them and see what's happening," says Buteaux.

Find out more about Shadows on the Teche and the district pass at https://www.shadowsontheteche.org/

Shopping local for Christmas: Shadows on the Teche

Iberia Performing Arts League

For the person you love who loves the arts, consider giving them the gift of tickets to a show at the Iberia Performing Arts League.

"We want more people to think of IPAL when they think of Christmas gifts," says IPAL President Charlie Robertson. "We'd love to have people come and see our fabulous productions here at IPAL. What a perfect gift to put under the tree but tickets to our shows."

Robertson says that all the shows this year are comedies with four of the five being musicals.

The Essanee Theater has undergone renovations during the year and now sports a new marquee sign.

"Especially for children, to get them involved, going to live theater and getting them hooked is such a great experience," he says. "I love to have new people come to the show and see everything that is involved."

In December audiences can experience holiday shows or wait until the spring for new offerings from the Iberia Performing Arts League.

For more information on tickets and upcoming shows, visit: https://www.ipaltheater.com/

Shopping local for Christmas: Iberia Performing Arts League

Viewer Recommended locations for Shopping Local in Iberia Parish:

  • The Blue Butterfly Boutique in New Iberia

In Iberia Parish and know of a local business that should be included in our list for great Christmas gifts?

Send an email to news@katctv.com with the subject line: Shopping local for Christmas. Include the name of the business and the city in the parish where it is located.

We'll include those businesses in this article under our viewer recommended section.

On November 4, Abby visited Vermilion Parish to share suggestions for shopping local.

On November 11, Abby visited Jeff Davis Parish

On November 18, Abby visited Lafayette Parish

On November 29, Abby visited Evangeline Parish

