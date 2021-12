Arabian Racing Achievements Recognised at HWPA Derby Awards. The Arabian Racing Organisation (ARO) was delighted to announce their late Patron, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the recipient of the 2021 Arabian Racing Achievement Award, for an unprecedented second time. It is to be presented as part of the Horserace Writers’ and Photographers’ Association (HWPA) Annual Derby Awards on Monday 6 December, at the Royal Lancaster, London. Now in its’ eighth year, the award, generously sponsored by Equine MediRecord, recognises an individual or organisation for their contribution to UK Arabian racing.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO