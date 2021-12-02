ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Benioff Be the Next CEOs to Step Down?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack Dorsey’s exit from Twitter has left many people wondering why founding CEOs are stepping down and who might be next. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Pinduoduo’s Colin Huang, and Google’s Larry Page are among the executives to step down or step back from active roles in the companies they founded. The others...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

How Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent over $319 million to exert enormous influence on the mainstream media, promote his global agenda, and become ‘Journalism’s Gates keepers’

A little over a year ago, we wrote a piece titled, “These 6 corporations control 90% of the media outlets in America and The illusion of choice and objectivity.” Today, these six corporations along with big tech companies, now control a majority of the news we consume. They’ve become gatekeepers for what we see on the TV, the content we read online, and the video we watch on social media platforms.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Page
Person
Marc Benioff
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
Vulture

Courtney Love Exposes Elon Musk’s ‘Str8, Male, Paypal Mafia Email Group’

Twitterverse has done it once again, gifting America the dazzling crossover of glove meme, unstable nerd, and Mickey Mouse Club reject. You know who’s who. On November 13, Bernie Sanders tweeted to the people, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” (We must demand you, 80-year-old Vermont senator, always end your sentences like a quirky Gen-Z TikToker. Period.) Elon Musk swooped in ready to assert his dominance. Strapped with his phallic-looking profile photo, Tesla master struck back at Bernie: “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.” Weeks later, Musk’s tweet still wasn’t sitting right with Courtney Love Cobain, so she tweeted some claims about Elon’s shady Succession-like undertakings. “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing [teapot emoji] With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”
CELEBRITIES
cryptoglobe.com

Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister on $DOGE, $SHIB, $ELON, and $SHIBGF

On Friday (December 3), Randi Zuckerberg talked about investing in meme-based cryptocurrencies, of which the two best-known examples are Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). On her YouTube channel, Randi Zuckerberg describes herself as “Producer, Investor, Performer, Entrepreneur, and ‘Professional Mom to Startups'”. She is currently the CEO of Zuckerberg...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Next#Wework#Twitter Salesforce#Elliott Management
Fortune

23andme founder Anne Wojcicki married into wealth and was ignored until she made her own fortune: ‘There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Anne Wojcicki knows what it’s like to be dismissed as “only” a wife—even when it comes to her enormous wealth. “There are people who wouldn’t talk to me for years and years,” Wojcicki, the cofounder...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon Musk officially owns no homes: Tesla CEO sells off lavish Silicon Valley estate for $30 million - $7.5M lower than its asking price - as he downsizes to $50K rental to fulfill his pledge made last year to 'own no home'

The world's second richest man has fulfilled his pledge to 'own no home.'. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sold his Silicon Valley estate for $30 million on Thursday, $7.5 million less than the original $37.5 million asking price when it was first listed in June, according to records. He struggled to sell the home, listing it three times before finding a buyer.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
Washington Post

Google fired its star AI researcher one year ago. Now she’s launching her own institute

Timnit Gebru, a prominent artificial intelligence computer scientist, is launching an independent artificial intelligence research institute focused on the harms of the technology on marginalized groups, who often face disproportionate consequences from AI systems but have less influence in its development. Her new organization, Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR),...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Trump SPAC social media company appears to miss its first product deadline

Former President Donald Trump's new social media company appears to have missed its own November deadline to launch an invitation-only beta version of "Truth Social," its purported alternative to Twitter. The share price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. -- the SPAC company that plans to merge with Trump's social media...
POTUS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy