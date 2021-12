The viral clip serves as the go-to reminder of what the goal is for every game of competitive sport regardless of level. You play to win the game. As Ohio State prepares to host No. 1 Duke on Tuesday night as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that is the primary goal for Chris Holtmann and his Buckeyes. In doing so, though, this iteration of Ohio State also has it eyes on a date in the not-too-distant future where growing pains are past, potential is realized and things are humming on both ends of the court.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO