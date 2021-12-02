ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.5 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6yeF_0dC8O8co00 A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $17 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: DNA ), as the prices of these funds were down sharply on Wednesday.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 485,075 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 995,250 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $16.9 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is down more than 26% and the other is down 11% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF SE SEA 25,964
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 25,714
ARKF TOST TOAST 151,274
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 26,840
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 450,594
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 485,075
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 70,279
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 78,197
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 250,000
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 52,228
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 39,998
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 132,250
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 251,411
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 66,987
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 995,250
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 45,325
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 64,300
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 100
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 315,689
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 150,906
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 123,400
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 33,372
ARKX VLD VELO3D 35,426

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: Holiday E-Commerce Shopping Explodes Again: 4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schrodinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ark#Intellia Therapeutics#Ark Invest Buys#Nysearca#Arkg#Ark Innovation Etf Lrb#Arkk#Arkf#Arkq Achr Archer#Arkw#Arkx#Ark Investment Management
stockxpo.com

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Sinks During Selloff

A broad selloff in technology shares is punishing fund manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund. The popular ETF, which goes by the ticker ARKK and targets fast-growing, “disruptive” companies, fell 6% Friday, as technology stocks staged a sharp pullback. Concerns about inflation and the possible economic impact of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus knocked down shares of holdings including Tesla Inc. and Robinhood Markets Inc., while DocuSign Inc. dropped sharply after a disappointing quarterly earnings forecast.
STOCKS
Forbes

Andreas Halvorsen Dives Into Ginkgo Bioworks, Adds To Humana

The guru also entered a new position in McDonald's. Halvorsen added to his Humana stake, but curbed the Amazon holding. Viking Global leader Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed his portfolio for the third quarter in November. In addition to considering cyclical and secular industry trends, the guru's Connecticut-based hedge fund...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Citi upgrades Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral

Citi Research analyst Keith Horowitz on Friday upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to buy from neutral, and hiked the firm's price target to $115 a share from $105 a share. Horowitz said the investment bank has "successfully improved returns far beyond expectations" with strength in its wealth management unit. "If there is one large cap bank that can move into a growth premium, we believe it is MS given the mousetrap they have built to capture wealth assets is very sound strategically and with their track record...we believe there is a strong likelihood they will execute on this opportunity," Citi said. "We don't think it's a stretch that the market will reward them with a growth multiple over time driving the multiple higher." Shares of Morgan Stanley are up 42.9% in 2021, compared to a rise of 20.1% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy