New York's Paley Center for Media prepares for grand reopening this weekend

The Paley Center for Media is kicking off its reopening to the public with PaleyLand! The holiday extravaganza begins Saturday, Dec. 4 and will be the first time the center has opened its doors since the pandemic began.

In the heart of Midtown in New York, the doors of the Paley Center for Media are preparing to reopen for the first time in nearly two years.

Inside, staff is putting the finishing touches on a winter wonderland for visitors: 22 trees, 1,000 ornaments and 6,000 lights.

PaleyLand returns for its fifth year on Saturday.

Visitors can travel the Paley Express Route and make magical holiday stops all inspired by the Paley archive's curated TV and radio collection. Visitors can even see Santa Claus for the first of many photo opportunities and experiences.

There's something for everyone as the center and this tradition returns.

Maureeen Reidy, who developed the vision and concept of PaleyLand, says she's excited for both the reopening the media center and to invite people back for arts and crafts, gaming, screenings and all that the experience packs in.

PaleyLand runs from Dec. 4 through Jan. 6, and COVID vaccines and masks are required.